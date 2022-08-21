UK's RAF ‘artificially Inflated’ Diversity Numbers To Achieve Hiring Targets: Report

UK's Royal Air Force (RAF) “artificially inflated” its diversity figures in order to meet the government-imposed targets to hire the female and ethnic minority recruits, leaked documents confirmed on Saturday, Aug 20. The process was faked by the Royal Air Force due to the “pressure and direction” from senior leaders to give women and ethnic minority candidates priority treatment, apparently with “no consideration” to their performance.

This also implied hiring despite them achieving the below minimum standard for the military service. The Head of Royal Air Force (RAF) recruitment resigned from his role over an “effective pause on hiring white men” shunning the equality legislation.

Royal Air Force officers deny they acted illegally

RAF recruitment officers were ordered to ditch the normal selection interviews and instead prioritise women and ethnic communities. The UK Air Force, therefore, artificially enrolled female and ethnic minority candidates on the documents in order to fill training courses and meet the quotas, the sources revealed. The Royal Air Force officers denied that they acted illegally with the recruitment practices and faked the recruitment figures. UK Armed Forces minister, James Heappey, in a statement clarified that any evidence of discrimination to forge the recruitment figure would be dealt with seriously. He stressed that an investigation will be launched and such practices will not be tolerated.

“We have asked for the Armed Forces to improve their diversity, but we will not accept courses beginning anything other than full, and we won’t accept any lowering of standards, and we won’t accept any operational impact,” UK Armed Forces minister, James Heappey said in a statement on Aug 20.

The effective pause on the hiring of white men in the Air Force had attracted widespread criticism from the servicemembers inside the RAF. Officers argued that hiring women would undermine the operational capacity of the nation’s defences at a time of international instability, as Russian troops continue to launch offensives on Europe's eastern flank. The leaked documents accessed by Britain's broadcaster Sky news confirm the RAF’s in-house diversity drive, as one message read: "The Recruitment Force continues to prioritise female candidates from the VA [Virtual Armed Forces Careers Office] for CRM [customer relationship management]."

Another update stated that the progression of ethnic minority candidates and women was tracked. "The Recruitment Force continues to prioritise BAME candidates from the VA for CRM, whilst Rec Ops [recruitment operations] prioritises its loading onto BRTC [basic training course]".

The UK's Air Force defended its recruitment action, stressing that they are “determined to be a force that reflects the society it serves to protect”. “Operational effectiveness is of paramount importance, and no one is lowering the standards to join the Royal Air Force. The RAF recruits for many professions and, like the rest of the Armed Forces, is determined to be a force that reflects the society it serves to protect," a spokesperson for the Royal Air Force said in his official statement.