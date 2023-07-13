UK's Response To China's Assault On Its Economy, Politics Labelled As 'inadequate': Report

In a scathing report released by an influential parliamentary committee, the United Kingdom's approach to countering China's "whole of state" assault on its economy, politics, civil infrastructure, and academia has been labelled as "completely inadequate". According to a report from The Guardian, the all-party intelligence and security committee (ISC) highlighted that China's state institutions are aggressively targeting the UK, and without swift and decisive action, the country could face not just a commercial challenge but an existential threat to its liberal democratic systems.

The committee, which concluded its inquiry into the Chinese threat in May, criticized the UK for failing to fully comprehend the scale of the challenge posed by China. "We found that the level of resources dedicated to tackling the threat posed by China's 'whole of state' approach has been completely inadequate, and the slow speed at which strategies and policies are developed and implemented leaves a lot to be desired," stated the ISC.

Was UK accepting Chinese money without scrutiny?

According to the committee, the UK government had been accepting Chinese money with minimal scrutiny until recently, resulting in the country now playing catch-up in understanding and countering the Chinese threat. The failure to respond effectively to China's economic threat and establish mechanisms to safeguard UK assets is deemed a serious failure, which may have long-term consequences for the country, the parliamentarians warned.

The report highlighted that the government's focus remains dominated by short-term or acute threats. The report also directed strong criticism towards British academia, accusing it of being too willing to accept Chinese research grants without due consideration. While some individuals have expressed concern, others are seemingly willing to turn a blind eye in pursuit of financial gain. The committee warned that academia is an easy target for intellectual property theft, with China taking advantage of collaborative projects to acquire information that may be less protected. Alarmingly, there is still no comprehensive list of areas of sensitive UK research that require protection, the report added.

The findings of the parliamentary committee underscore the urgent need for the UK to reassess its approach to the growing challenges posed by China's "whole of state" assault. The report's conclusions will likely fuel the ongoing debate surrounding the UK's relationship with China, as policymakers and officials grapple with the need to balance economic ties with national security concerns. The government now faces mounting pressure to devise a comprehensive response that effectively addresses the multifaceted threats posed by China and bolsters the country's resilience in the face of evolving geopolitical challenges.