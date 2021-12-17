UK's Royal Air Force Typhoon Jet Shoots Down Hostile Drone Over Syria That 'posed Threat'

A typhoon jet of the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force (RAF) has recently shot down a "small hostile drone" that was hovering over Syria, according to the Ministry of Defense. An official press release by the department stated that the drone, which was taken down on December 14, Tuesday, "posed a threat" to coalition forces fighting the Islamic State in southern Syria.

According to the UK Defence Ministry, this encounter is considered to be the first operational air-to-air engagement by an RAF Typhoon, as well as the first RAF air-to-air missile launching during 'Operation SHADER', which is the UK's commitment to the Global Coalition against Daesh, also known as Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Furthermore, the operation has been described as "an impressive demonstration of the RAF's ability to take out hostile targets in the air," by UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace. He went on to say, "We continue to do everything we can alongside our Coalition partners to stamp out the terrorist threat and protect our personnel and our partners," as per the press release. However, it was not specified as to which hostile organisation has been controlling the drone.

Drone discovered above the Syrian At Tanf Coalition base

The drone activity was discovered above the At Tanf Coalition base in Syria where the incident occurred. As the drone advanced on its route, it became evident that it was posing a threat to Coalition forces, as per the release. Regardless of the fact that the drone's small size made it a difficult target, it was effectively taken down with an Advanced Short Range Air to Air Missile (ASRAAM) and the threat was neutralised.

The Asraam missile, which costs approximately £200,000, has a range of 12-15 miles, travels at supersonic speed, which is faster than sound, as per BBC.

In addition to this, this came only weeks following the Royal Air Force had used a remotely flown Reaper equipped with Hellfire missiles to successfully destroy a recognised threat of terrorism in Syria. In Iraq and Syria, the Global Coalition against Daesh has freed nearly 8 million people from Daesh oppression over 110,000 square kilometres, as per the release by UK Defence Ministry.

(Image: AP/ Unsplash)