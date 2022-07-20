UK's Royal Family Concealed Assets Worth £180 Mn In 33 Wills That Were Kept Secret: Report

In another major blow to the British royals, it has been revealed that the generations of the family have concealed the details of assets that are worth more than £180 million owing to a series of secret legal applications that were granted away from the eyes of the public, The Guardian reported. These assets are outlined in at least 33 wills that were drawn up by the members of the Windsor family over more than 100 years.

While the contents of dozens of royal wills were kept private, it has been uncovered that senior UK government officials privately believed that the practice was legally questionable as in normal practise in the country, the wills of Britons are generally open to being inspected.

Moreover, the British media outlet has stated that senior government officials in Britain even warned the lawmakers to not discuss the matter of royal wills in the Parliament. In the past century, the high court judges have issued secret legal orders that allowed the 33 wills of royal family members to be kept confidential following closed-door hearings. However, at today’s prices, these assets are worth £187 million, as per the report.

The Guardian, which cited official papers discovered in the National Archives, also stated that during private discussions within the UK government, a Whitehall official had said in 1970 that the legal basis for granting these orders to the members of the royal family was “rather slender”. Another official reportedly described the secret practice as “somewhat haphazard”.

Other documents from 1981 have revealed that the ministers were advised not to draw any attention of the lawmakers in the Parliament to the practice involving the royal wills, especially when a key piece of the legislation was being deviated in the House of Lords. The report also stated that the officials, at the time, advised the ministers “not to read out” in Parliament part of a document that noted the “customary” practice of keeping the Windsors’ wills secret.

Queen pressurised UK govt for clause in law to conceal her private wealth: Report

Just last year, The Guardian reported about how UK and Commonwealth Head of State, Queen Elizabeth II lobbied the British government to change a draft law in the order to conceal her “embarrassing” private wealth from the public. Following the uncovering of a series of government memos in the National Archives, the media outlet revealed that Queen Elizabeth II’s private lawyer, Matthew Farrer, pressurised the UK ministers to alter proposed legislation to prevent her shareholdings from being disclosed to the public.

After the UK monarch intervented, the government inserted a clause into the law granting itself the authority to exempt the companies used by the “heads of state” from new transparency measures. The left-leaning newspaper reportedly maintained that the ‘Queen’s consent’, an archaic procedure of seeking a go-ahead from the sovereign before legislation is passed in its final reading acted as a hurdle for the law.

(Image: AP)