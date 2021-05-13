UK's Royal Mail Unveils Commemorative Collection Featuring Prince Philip Through The Years

Commemorating UK’s longest-serving consort, Prince Philip following his demise on April 9, Britain’s Royal Mail invited orders on May 13 for four new stamps featuring Queen Elizabeth II’s late husband. The stamps that feature black and white photographs of the Duke of Edinburgh over the years, will be available from June 24. The images show Prince Philip at different ages wearing a suit, bowler hay and even dressed in naval uniform. He died on April 9 at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle and was laid to rest on April 17. He was married to the British monarch for over seven decades and was her rock through her 69-year reign.

The miniature sheet (35mm*37mm) is priced by the Royal Mail at 5.76 pounds ($8.10). Royal Mail Group plc is the UK’s multinational postal service and courier company that was originally established in 1516 as a department of the government. The company’s subsidiary royal Mail Group Limited operates the brands Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide. One of the oldest parcel services in Britain, the Royal Mail has been delivering mail in the country for more than 500 years. The latest stamp unveiled by the service is called, “In Memoriam, HRH The Duke of Edinburgh Miniature Sheet.”

We're proud to present a commemorative collection of stamps and collectibles honouring the life and work of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.



Explore the collection: https://t.co/hvTzqbqIdm pic.twitter.com/vI0t9KRebm — Royal Mail (@RoyalMail) May 13, 2021

Queen at Prince Philip’s funeral procession

Officially known as Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip's funeral procession began on April 17 with Queen Elizabeth II leaving the Sovereign’s Entrance of Windsor Castle. The UK monarch was accompanied by a lady-in-waiting who wore a mask as she took her seat in the Bentley to reach St. George’s Chapel for the funeral of her husband of 73 years. The entire service was live-streamed on the official YouTube channel of the Royal family and was carried out while following all COVID-19 protocols including face masks and social distancing.

Even though around 800 mourners would have attended Prince Philip’s funeral in normal times, Buckingham Palace had allowed only 30 members of the UK royal family to attend the service in person amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Several key members were forced to miss the Duke of Edinburgh’s service including Prince George, Meghan Markle and Sarah, Duchess of York, popularly known as Fergie. Ahead of the funeral, Buckingham Palace had released the list of 30 UK family royal members who attended the ceremony.

IMAGE: AP