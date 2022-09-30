UK's Royal Mint Unveils First Coins Featuring King Charles III's Portrait | See Pic

Three weeks after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, the Royal Mint of the United Kingdom released the first official image of King Charles III portrait in UK coins. People in UK would start to see the next monarch's face in their coinage starting in approximately December of this year, as 50p coins featuring Charles's portrait would gradually enter circulation to fulfill demand. Furthermore, the UK King has personally approved the coin image. Notably, following the passing of his mother on Thursday, September 8, King Charles III instantly ascended to the throne.

On Thursday, the official manufacturer of coins in the United Kingdom said it was "proud" to reveal the piece, which was created by Martin Jennings FRSS. The King is now facing on the left side, the opposite direction from his predecessor, on the coins, following the centuries-old tradition. In the image, it can be seen that the King is not wearing a crown, unlike the Queen and other British rulers.

We are proud to unveil the first official coin portrait of King Charles III which has been designed by Martin Jennings FRSS and personally approved by His Majesty.



The first coins to feature the effigy are part of a memorial collection for Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/umrUBbUCBr — The Royal Mint (@RoyalMintUK) September 29, 2022

UK coins with the image of King Charles III

The first coins bearing the effigy, according to the Royal Mint, are a part of a collection honoring Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. According to the website of the Royal Mint, “Designed by British sculptor Martin Jennings and personally approved by His Majesty The King, the first definitive coinage portrait of the monarch appears on each new coin in the collection”.

Further, on October 3, a unique collection of memorial coins will be made available. The website further reveals, "Featuring one of three reverse designs, each new coin in the collection features the official coinage portrait of King Charles III."

Since coinage typically endures 20 years, according to Anne Jessopp, the Chief Executive of The Royal Mint, both Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III coins will continue to be in use for many years to come.

Buckingham place releases new King's royal cypher

Apart from this, the new King's royal cypher was also presented by Buckingham Palace earlier this week. A royal cypher is a monogram of the monarch's initials that can be found on official boxes, state papers, staff as well as military uniforms, Sky News reported.

The cypher of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was EIIR, which stands for Elizabeth II Regina, or queen in Latin. Whereas, the King's monogram contains the letter C which is the initial of Charles as well as the letter R which stands for Rex in Latin, meaning "King". Apart from this, it also contains III inside the R which represents Charles III and a crown above the letters.

It is pertinent to mention that the King has personally selected the design from a choice produced by the College of Arms.

The first franking stamp incorporating the Royal cypher dates to 1901, introduced by Edward VII, who was instrumental in setting up the Court Post Offices in Buckingham Palace.



The cypher was introduced at a time when the Monarch was seen by very few people, to create identity. pic.twitter.com/IIMMmeTpNx — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 27, 2022

Meanwhile, the conclusion of the period of Royal Mourning following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth was officially announced by the Royal Family on Tuesday.