UK's Royal Navy Completes Arctic Defence Exercise; Personnel From 27 Nations Take Part

The British Royal Navy has completed the largest defence exercise in the Arctic. As many as 27,000 personnel, warships, armor, and air power from 27 countries in Europe and North America took part in it.

More than 3000 sailors and Royal Marines were deployed, alongside Nato allies. According to BBC, NATO has mentioned that the exercise was long-planned and not linked to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

British Royal Navy completes Arctic defence exercise

The military exercise was led by Norway, under the name "Operation Cold Response", which has taken place on seven previous occasions since 2006, and last in 2016. Through this exercise, NATO aims to acclimatise allied forces to operate in any environment, under any weather conditions. The military exercises were scheduled to be held in 2020 and 2021 but were cancelled due to the COVID pandemic.

As per BBC, the naval fleet was led by HMS Prince of Wales, Britain's biggest warship. For the coming years, HMS Prince of Wales will be Nato's command ship. The Royal Navy stated that Operation Cold Response has displayed Britain's commitment to safeguarding Europe's northern region against any attack. The exercise "demonstrated the UK's commitment to safeguarding Europe's northern flank against any aggressor," said the British Royal Navy.

During the exercise, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace also visited and expressed gratitude to soldiers for taking part in the military exercise.

"I congratulate all those personnel from across the services who have achieved so much in the Arctic over recent weeks." He further said, "I can testify to the challenging conditions and their utmost professionalism and good humor in maintaining operations throughout," reported BBC.

Image: AP