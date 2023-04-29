UK's Royal Navy To Investigate Discovery Of Sensitive Files In Restroom Of British Pub

The United Kingdom's Royal Navy is set to launch an investigation after official documents concerning one of its submarines somehow landed up inside the toilet cubicle of a club owned by Wetherspoons in Cumbria county. According to The Sun, papers about the £1.3billion HMS Anson which were marked as "official sensitive" were found inside the restrooms of The Furness Railway pub in Barrow.

A source who spoke to the outlet revealed that the bar was crowded when the documents were discovered along with a lanyard of the navy. “It was quite a lively night. The pub was full of people from the docks — military and civilian. I went into the toilet and the plans were lying on the floor of the cubicle with the lanyard," the source said.

“Anyone could have found them. It was lucky it wasn’t some deep cover Russian spy," he added. According to The Sun, the documents contained important details on HMS Anson’s inner workings such as the hydraulics, which help in crucial operations like steering and buoyancy.

Royal Navy issues statement following debacle

Following the discovery, a spokesperson for the Royal Navy said that the papers were “generic training documents," but nonetheless, "we take all security matters extremely seriously and will investigate the circumstances" that led to the bizarre incident.

A source close to the naval force said that the material was part of a reference manual that is used on the submarine. “It looks like someone has taken the pages off the boat to study. They are part of a book that cover all the systems on a sub," said erstwhile sub captain, Commander Ryan Ramsay.