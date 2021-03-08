UK's Southampton To Build Memorial Of Sikh Soldier To Honour Indians Who Fought In WWI

The Southampton City Council has approved the design for the sculpture of 20th-century Sikh fighter pilot Hardit Singh Malik, who fought for the British in World War I. Malik was the first Indian to fly as a pilot in the Royal Flying Corps. The Sikh community in Southampton came together to seek the permission of the council for a memorial monument in honour of all the Indian soldiers, who fought for the British during World War I.

The City Council approved the erection of silhouette of a Sikh soldier last year to recognise the contributions and sacrifices made by Indians, particularly the Sikh community, during World War I. The statue was erected close to the city's temple. However, the Council is presently looking for a permanent place to build the memorial. The campaign for a memorial to recognise Sikh soldiers' contributions to the war was being run by the One Community Hampshire & Dorset (OCHD) organisation.

Pritheepal Singh, the founder of OCHD, believes the memorial will make the present generation of British Indians proud of their integration with British society and their community's direct connection with the two wars. Singh feels that the memorial will provide a chance for the youth to connect with their heritage and will also serve as an important architectural site for the city.

Why Hardit Singh Malik's statue?

Hardit Singh Malik was born in 1894 in British India, present-day Pakistan. He went to England to study at the prestigious Oxford University when he was just 14 years old. Malik served with the British Air Force during the First World War, during which he was given the title of 'Flying Sikh'. Malik also played first-class cricket for Sussex in County Championship between 1914 and 1921. Malik returned to India and joined the Indian civil service. After independence, Malik became the first Indian High Commissioner to Canada and the first Indian ambassador to France.

