UK's Strategy To Attain Net-zero Emissions By 2050 Feasible & Affordable: Climate Advisers

The United Kingdom government's official climate advisers claimed that the country's strategy to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 is feasible and affordable. The Climate Change Committee (CCC) described the proposal as the most comprehensive in the G20, bolstering the UK's position as it prepares to host the COP26 meeting, reported The Guardian. According to CCC, which is an independent body, the strategy is a great step forward from setting targets to planning their delivery. However, it also added that the implementation would not be an easy task. The CCC believes that the plan is "extremely market-led" and centred on technology, ranging from heat pumps to electric cars to low-carbon jet fuel. However, it stated that far more action was required to safeguard low-income people from the expenses of going green.

The CCC also stated that the strategy had "nothing to say" about decreasing people's meat and dairy consumption or curbing aviation growth, which made achieving the climate targets a bit difficult as well as riskier. The government had released a research paper on behaviour change before quickly withdrawing it, claiming that it was released by mistake. According to the CCC, there is no clear plan for farming and land use, which accounts for 10% of UK emissions. It stated that rapid action was required, such as a threefold increase in woodland creation to satisfy government targets, reported the outlet.

'Strategy to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 is significant step forward'

“Overall, we consider this to be a significant step forward. The strategy takes major decisions, such as fully decarbonised electricity by 2035, the phaseout of fossil fuel cars and gas boilers by 2030 and rapid electrification of transportation, industry, and heating by 2035," CCC chief executive Chris Stark was quoted as saying by The Guardian. He said that it is noticeable how frequently the government places the onus on businesses to invest and lower consumer costs. Many have criticised the administration for its low public spending in several areas, but it appears that the government is pursuing a different approach, added Stark.

The net-zero strategy had been frequently postponed, and it was considered as a key test of the United Kingdom's legitimacy as the host of COP26. "It puts up a feasible and affordable goal that will provide net advantages to the UK," the CCC says in its report on the strategy, adding that thus strengthen the UK presidency's position ahead of COP26, reported the outlet. The United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) is scheduled to take place in Glasgow, Scotland, between October 31 and November 12, under the joint chairmanship of the United Kingdom and Italy.

Image: Twitter/@Chris Stark/Pixabay/AP