An explosive report set to be released on Monday could disintegrate the largest police force of Britain as Home Secretary Suella Braverman vows to win back public faith in the UK police, which has recently been the breeding ground for racism, sexism, and homophobia at the hands of officers.

According to The Daily Mail, the Metropolitan Police faces the risk of being broken down into smaller units if a review conducted by Baroness Casey is able to uncover the failings in the force. When asked if the Met faces an existential risk, an anonymous source familiar with the matter said: "Nothing is off the table when it comes to restoring public confidence in policing."

The review will list out a series of recommendations, including the disbanding of the parliamentary and diplomatic protection (PaDP) unit, which once included serial rapist David Carrick and Wayne Couzens, the killer of Sarah Everard. To grant chief constables more powers to sack officers over misconduct, Braverman said on Saturday that she would even alter the law if it would help weed out wrongdoers from the force.

"I’ve announced changes that we are going to make – or consult on at least for the moment – on the dismissals process. We’ve found that it is very difficult for a chief constable to dismiss an officer who falls short... If the law needs changing, I will do that," she said during a visit to Rwanda.

Review puts forth recommendations for police force

The review conducted by Casey was commissioned after the death of Everard, who was murdered by Met Police officer Wayne Couzens in 2021. Following her demise, the Met continued to fall deeper into a string of scandals that ultimately resulted in Dame Cressida Dick stepping down as the commissioner.

“That’s why the inspectorate carried out a wholesale review, not just for the Met but of all police forces, and laid out around 40 recommendations on what police forces should be doing to raise their standards with vetting and processing," Braverman said about the report, adding that nonetheless, "we've got to remember the vast majority of Met police officers are brave, courageous and uphold the highest standards".