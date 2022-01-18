Last Updated:

UK's University Of Oxford Names New Building After Indian Scholar Dr Lakshman Sarup

The University of Oxford has announced to name a new building of Balliol College after the name of Indian scholar Dr Lakshman Sarup (1894–1946).

Dr Lakshman Sarup

Image: Twitter/@UniofOxford


In a major pride for Indians, the University of Oxford has announced to name the new building of Balliol College after the name of Indian scholar Dr Lakshman Sarup. According to the statement released by the university, Sarup (1894–1946) was the first student at Oxford to submit for a DPhil degree. The degree was awarded on the subject of Yaska’s Nirukta, the oldest Sanskrit treatise on etymology in the (1894–1946) year 1919. "Balliol’s newest buildings at the Master’s Field have been named after historic Balliol alumni and academics who reflect the diversity, values and history of the College. Block C1 has been named after Dr Lakshman Sarup (Balliol 1916)," according to the statement of Balliol College.

"Oxford University had introduced the DPhil as the first doctorate degree in Britain in 1917, inspired by research degrees introduced in Germany. Lakshman Sarup was one of two students first enrolled on Oxford’s degree, the other being James Gatenby from New Zealand," added the statement. As per the information uploaded by the University, Sarup was born in Lahore (Earlier a part of India, now in Pakistan) in 1894. He went to Balliol College in 1916 on an Indian state scholarship after completing his MA in Sanskrit from Lahore’s Oriental College. While at Balliol, Sarup was captain of the University cricket team.

Sarup-established Niruktat was written sometime between 700 and 500 BCE

The university said that his DPhil was supervised by one of the foremost British scholars in the field, Arthur Macdonell, the Boden Professor of Sanskrit and a Fellow of Balliol. "Sarup’s English translation of Nirukta was the first critical edition of the text, examining the contribution of ancient India and Greece to modern linguistics. He established that it was written sometime between 700 and 500BCE," released by the University of Oxford. "At the end of the First World War, Sarup travelled around Europe for further research, including in Paris and Strasbourg," added the statement.  Later after completing his degree, Sarup was appointed Professor of Sanskrit Literature at Punjab University in 1920. Apart from his regular activities, he also translated two of Moliere’s plays into Hindi.

Image: Twitter/@UniofOxford

