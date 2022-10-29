At UN's Meet To Fight Terror, UK Foreign Secy Hails India's 8-point Plan Against Terrorism

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly addressed the special meeting of the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee in Delhi on Saturday, October 29. Cleverly stressed that Britain's partnership with India is "hugely important" to him. Calling terrorism a "global problem and a global threat," he expressed gratitude to EAM Dr S Jaishankar for using India's Security Council presidency to focus on terrorism and advance his eight-point plan.

"UK's partnership with India is hugely important to me and I'm pleased to be taking forward our Counter-Terrorism cooperation this weekend," James Cleverly said.

James Cleverly further said, "Terrorism is a global problem & a global threat. I'm incredibly grateful to Minister Jaishankar for using India's Security Council presidency to focus on this crucial issue and advance his 8-point plan." Expressing concern over the rise of terrorism, he said that terrorists have been "gone from circulating crackly voice recordings from the depths of Tora Bora to global online recruitment and incitement campaigns to live-stream attacks" in the span of two decades. Highlighting UK's efforts against terrorism, James Cleverly said that Britain is making efforts to counter terrorism along with G7 and Global Internet Forum. He said that the UK will continue to pressurise tech firms who are among the top Internet players to "crackdown harder" on extremist content circulated on the internet.

Cleverly highlights UK's efforts against terrorism

The UK Foreign Secretary stated that Britain established the Counter Daesh Communication Cell in 2015 in London, in partnership with the governments of the US and UAE. He said that they have worked with governments, civil society and communities to challenge Daesh's narrative. Notably, India is hosting a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council’s Counter-Terrorism Committee hosted by India in Delhi. The theme of the meeting is ‘Countering the use of new and emerging technologies for terrorist purposes.' The first session of the meeting was held at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on October 28.

"We're also working with the G7 and Global Internet Forum to counter-terrorism and we continue to press tech companies amongst whom are also the internet's biggest players to crackdown even harder on the extremist content online," James Cleverly said.

James Cleverly pays tribute to 26/11 terror attack victims

UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who is on a two-day visit to India, paid respects to the victims of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, at the Hotel Taj Mahal Palace in the city. In his remarks at the United States Security Council (UNSC) Counter-Terrorism Committee meeting, he said, "Today, we remember the 161 people who were killed when terrorists attacked Mumbai in 2008 and countless others who were injured in that attack. This morning ceremony reminds us of human costs and the global impact of terrorism, it reminds us why we must remain united and steadfast in our efforts to defeat it." He arrived in India on October 28 for his first official trip to hold a meeting with his Indian counterpart and discuss strengthening the ties between both nations.

Today I laid a wreath in honour of those who were killed in the senseless Mumbai terror attacks of 2008, including three British nationals.



The horrors of that day must never be repeated.



