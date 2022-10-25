'Unite Or Die': New UK PM Rishi Sunak Tells Tory MPs Amid ‘profound Economic Challenge’

For members of the United Kingdom’s Conservative Party, it's either time to unite, or “die”, according to Rishi Sunak, who is set to lead the country as the next prime minister. In a short yet powerful address at the 1922 Committee meeting, the former chancellor said that the UK would “face a profound economic challenge … We now need stability and unity. And I will make it my utmost priority to bring our party and our country together,” The Guardian reported.

He also acknowledged the “existential threat” that the Conservative party has been facing due to the turbulent economic landscape of the country, and said that tackling the crisis would be his utmost priority. Telling MPs that “we’ve got time before the next election,” Sunak said: “This is an existential moment … our party is not fundamentally divided” and it has to “unite around a clear economic plan and a vision of a better Britain … move forward with experienced, disciplined, focused leadership [and] stable competent government.”

Sunak further added that he aims to have a “highly productive UK economy”, which would be the driving force of well-funded health and education services. The address garnered euphoric responses from several MPs, with one calling it the “best leadership speech I have ever heard.”

Sunaks' address receives praise from Tory MPs

MP Charles Walker said that while Wednesday, the day prior to former PM Liz Truss’ resignation, was “a low point for the Conservative party,” “today has been a high point.” Meanwhile, MP Simon Hoare revealed what Sunak had said during the meeting. “He said we could not pretend the last few weeks and months had been easy or edifying or helpful. We are going back to serious, pragmatic traditions of Conservative government," the MP stated.

"The message we heard was about going forward – as a party and a government this is about the future and shaping the future. We cannot rewrite history. We will play the hand we have got, but it is not an inevitable threat we face … Time is not on our side, we have no time to lose,” Hoare added. On Tuesday, 42-year-old Rishi Sunak is set to create history by becoming the first Hindu to serve as the prime minister of the UK, as well as the youngest premier in over 200 years. He will officially take over the post on Tuesday after Truss holds her final cabinet.