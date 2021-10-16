The United Nations (UN) expressed sadness at the tragic demise of the UK Conservative MP Sir David Amess who was stabbed to death on Friday during a meeting with constituents at a church in England. Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric, said at a press conference on October 15, “We obviously are extremely saddened by this murder. We express our condolences to his family and the people and the government of the UK.”

The UN spokesperson added, “What is clear for us is that lawmakers need to be able to go about their work free from fear of attacks or murder or anything else, and that is a central piece of democracy.”

My next constituency surgery will be taking place on Friday 15th October at Belfairs Methodist Church, 251 Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea, SS9 4NG.



To book an appointment please email amessd@parliament.uk or call 020 7219 3452 pic.twitter.com/aHhxWPrXXi — Sir David Amess MP (@amessd_southend) October 12, 2021

UK politicians, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and lawmakers worldwide were rendered shocked on Friday after a 25-year-old assailant brutally stabbed the 69-year-old Conservative lawmaker of the UK with a knife. The British law enforcement, that apprehended the assaulter on the spot, did not immediately divulge the motive of the attack and neither identified the suspect. The man was held on suspicion of murder, reported Associated Press on Friday. The incident occurred in the town of Leigh-on-Sea during the afternoon hours. "We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the wider public," the Essex police said in a statement. Here's how world leaders reacted to Sir David Amess's demise.

Sir David Amess MP 1952-2021 pic.twitter.com/RwCkSkYQi3 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 15, 2021

All our hearts are full of shock and sadness at the death of Sir David Amess MP.



He was one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics. pic.twitter.com/SIx6SZ1P3w — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 15, 2021

I am shocked by the news that British MP Sir David Amess was stabbed and killed today. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones, and on behalf of all Canadians and Parliamentarians, I offer my deepest condolences to his colleagues and all who are mourning this loss. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 15, 2021

Heartbroken that we have lost Sir David Amess MP. A great common sense politician and a formidable campaigner with a big heart, and tremendous generosity of spirit - including towards those he disagreed with. RIP my friend. — Dominic Raab (@DominicRaab) October 15, 2021

Former UK Prime Minister Theresa May tweeted that the British MP Amess was a "decent man and respected Parliamentarian, killed in his own community while carrying out his public duties. A tragic day for our democracy." Meanwhile, the ex-Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair said on Twitter that he was "shocked and horrified” at the incident.

UK’s conservative lawmaker Tracey Crouch tweeted: "Heartbroken. I could write reams on how Sir David was one of the kindest, most compassionate, well liked colleagues in Parliament. But I can't. I feel sick. I am lost."

Paramedics fail to save UK MP

According to Sky, MP Amess was attacked during a regular meeting with constituents at a Methodist church located at the seaside city about 40 miles (62 kilometres) east of London. While the paramedics rushed to the scene, the MP for Southend West could not be saved and succumbed to his wounds. Amess has been the UK’s member of Parliament since 1983 and was one of the longest-serving politicians in the British House of Commons.

The Union Flags have been lowered to half-mast above Downing Street as a mark of respect for Sir David Amess MP. pic.twitter.com/oNMNoguAXj — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) October 15, 2021

Absolutely devastating news about Sir David Amess. He was hugely kind and good. An enormous animal lover and a true gent. This is so completely unjust. Thoughts are with his wife and their children. — Carrie Johnson (@carrielbjohnson) October 15, 2021

"This is an incident that will send shockwaves across the parliamentary community and the whole country," House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said, as per the Associated Press. "In the coming days we will need to discuss and examine MPs' security and any measures to be taken, but for now, our thoughts and prayers are with David's family, friends and colleagues,” she added.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon of the Scottish National Party tweeted: "Elected representatives from across the political spectrum will be united in sadness and shock today. In a democracy, politicians must be accessible and open to scrutiny, but no one deserves to have their life taken while working for and representing their constituents."

I am devastated we have lost Sir David Amess. David was not only a fellow Essex MP, but a kind and loyal friend. pic.twitter.com/cwAT3AsKZ5 — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) October 15, 2021

I am shocked and deeply distressed by the killing of Sir David Amess. Our thoughts and prayers are with David’s family, friends and colleagues. pic.twitter.com/1vaX6yMX9s — Sir Lindsay Hoyle (@CommonsSpeaker) October 15, 2021

(Image: AP)