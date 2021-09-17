University Of St Andrews Tops The Good University Guide; Displaces Cambridge University

The Times has revealed the Good University Guide of the year and for the first time in history, neither Cambridge nor Oxford has topped the list. The University of St Andrews was placed first. In the guide's 30-year existence, no domestic university has ever ranked higher than the Oxford or the Cambridge universities.

During the pandemic, the institution switched from a small-class teaching methodology to an online strategy, with just a minor drop in satisfaction in the National Student Survey. Institutional scores have mostly declined this year, allowing St Andrews to leap to the top of the rankings, 4% points ahead of its competitors. In the Research Excellence Framework, St Andrews received high points for its marine research department.

"St Andrews' performance in topping should not be underestimated": Times editor

According to Alastair McCall, editor of The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide, St Andrews' performance in topping the institutional table should not be underestimated. According to Sky News, he further said that the university has been closing in on the Oxford/Cambridge duopoly, propelled by high levels of student satisfaction that peaked amid the recent pandemic disturbance on campus.

Professor Sally Mapstone, the vice-chancellor of the University of St Andrews, said that she was thrilled for the students, staff and alumni. Adding that they will celebrate this achievement, she also expected some friendly cross-border mocking among colleagues. She also said that they have been in extremely excellent company around the top of this important league table for several years.

According to Sky News, over 47% of students at Cambridge came from public schools, while 29.3% came from ethnically diverse households and 15.4% were the first in their family to attend university. Around 45% of students at Oxford attended non-grammar state schools, over 14% were first-generation students, and 23.8% came from ethnically diverse backgrounds.

The University of Oxford remains in second place

The University of Oxford remained in second place, followed by the University of Cambridge, which fell from the top. Imperial College, London, and the London School of Economics swapped their places to number four and five respectively, while Durham University stayed at number six.

