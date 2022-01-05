Unvaccinated UK Woman With COVID Ends Up In ICU In Coma For Days; Relearns Walking, Eating

A 22-year-old unvaccinated woman in the United Kingdom has spent five days in coma and 12 days in intensive care after being infected with COVID-19. Ffion Barnett had found that she was infected with COVID-19 just two days after she celebrated her 22nd birthday, reported Daily Mail. Barnett, a marketing student in the UK, faced difficulties in breathing just after a week.

Ffion Barnett was admitted to Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Llantrisant. She fell so sick that she needed to relearn how to walk, talk, eat and sleep, as per the report. After being admitted to a coma for five days and 12 days in intensive care, Barnett has lost all her hair. Ffion Barnett from Tonypandy in Rhondda, UK acknowledged that she was “wrong” in believing that she would be fine without receiving the vaccine against COVID-19. She thought that she would remain fine as she was young and had no health conditions.

Ffion Barnett highlights importance of vaccine

After undergoing treatment at the hospital, Barnett highlighted the importance of vaccines and emphasised that COVID-19 is not only “dangerous for the elderly”, but “it can affect everyone.” She revealed that a day after her 22nd birthday celebration, she tested positive for COVID, as per Daily Mail. After a week, Barnett faced difficulty in breathing and was admitted to the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in August, as per the news report. As the doctors were concerned over her high heart rate, she was put in an induced coma and even suffered from COVID-induced pneumonia. After remaining for 12 days in intensive care, she was admitted to another ward.

Barnett noticed her falling hair

Barnett spent two weeks and five days at the Royal Glamorgan Hospital and she had to learn how to talk, walk and eat properly again. After she was discharged from the hospital, she noticed her hair was falling. She insisted that she had long and thick hair and she started losing it. She stated that "it was hard" at the beginning, however, it got to a point where she decided to shave it off. She has now received her vaccination against COVID-19 and has almost recovered from the virus.

Image: Unsplash/Representative