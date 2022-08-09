US-based Republican Hindu Coalition (RHC) endorses Rishi Sunak For UK PM

A US-based Republican Hindu Coalition (RHC) organisation that caters to the Hindu-American community on Monday, August 8 endorsed former UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak to become Britain’s first Indian-origin Prime Minister. The founding chairman of RHC and the former chairman of Indian American Advisory Board of ex-US president Donald Trump Shalabh “Shalli” Kumar appealed to the British Hindu community to vote for former British chancellor Rishi Sunak of Hindu faith for Prime Minister of UK, and the Conservative Tory leader.

"I along with the Republican Hindu Coalition (RHC) am proud to endorse the Honourable Rishi Sunak in his bid for UK Conservative Party Leadership and becoming the first UK Prime Minister of Indian Origin," Shalabh “Shalli” Kumar said in a statement on Monday.

'Proud practising Hindu'

The RHC chief hailed Sunak, who he stated was born to Punjabi Hindu parents and took an oath of office in Britain in 2020 as Chancellor of the Exchequer (Finance Minister) on the Bhagavad Gita, Sunak pronounced that he is “a proud practising Hindu," Republican Hindu Coalition (RHC) chairman stated. RHC was founded in 2015 to pave way for support from the Hindu-American community for the former Republican leader Donald Trump.

“We endorse Sunak not just because he is a Hindu but like the Republican Hindu Coalition, Sunak fully embraces our core values and its founding principles: The Four F’s: Free Enterprise with Limited Smaller Government, Fiscal Discipline, Family Values and Firm Foreign Policy - Sunak is a true champion of the conservative movement,” RHC said in a statement.

RHC's statement for support to 42-year-old Sunak comes as the Tories prepare to cast an online ballot this month for UK's premiership. “Rishi Sunak has my and the RHC’s full endorsement. As the UK's new PM, Sunak will have extraordinary success. Not only is Sunak good for the United Kingdom but also its strategic allies, the United States and India,” Shalabh Kumar, the founder of RHC said.