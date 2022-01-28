A 31-year-old patient was denied a heart transplant in a Boston hospital as he was unvaccinated for the COVID-19. According to AP, the 31-year-old father of two, D.J. Ferguson, denied surgery as he refused to administer the COVID vaccine. Meanwhile, officials at Brigham and Women's Hospital told the family that their son was ineligible for the procedure because he hasn’t been vaccinated against the Coronavirus. Also, the hospital added most transplant programmes around the country set similar requirements to improve patients’ chances of survival. Watch the interview of the patient's mother Tracey Ferguson here:

While speaking to AP, DJ's mother, Tracey Ferguson, said her son was not against the COVID vaccine. However, she added that her son was told by a senior nurse that he’s been diagnosed with atrial fibrillation. According to the nurse, DJ has an irregular and often rapid heart rhythm. Ferguson said that her son has concerns about the possible side effects of the vaccine. "We are literally in a corner right now. This is extremely time-sensitive. This is not just a political issue. People need to have a choice! D.J. is an informed patient,” Ferguson told AP. "He wants to be assured by his doctors that his condition would not be worse or fatal with this COVID vaccine," added the mother of the 31-year-old patient.

Hospital's stand on denying heart transplant without COVID-19 vaccine shot

Though the hospital denied commenting on the concerns raised, it pointed COVID-19 vaccine is one of several immunisations required by most US transplant programmes, including a flu shot and hepatitis B vaccines. Citing the recommendations of the American Society of Transplantation and other health organisations, the hospital said research show organ transplant recipients are at higher risk than non-transplant patients of dying from COVID-19. The hospital said their policies are in line with the recommendations of the other health organisations. "There are currently more than 100,000 candidates on waitlists for organ transplantation and a shortage of available organs — around half of people on waiting lists will not receive an organ within five years," the hospital said in a statement on Thursday.