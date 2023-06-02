US Court To Hear Plea Related To Prince Harry’s Visa Following Drug Revelations

Washington's federal judge has agreed to hear the think tank’s organisation appeal to unseal Prince Harry’s US immigration records in June, as per the UK-based online newspaper The Independent. According to Nile Gardner, director of the Margaret Thatcher Centre for Freedom at the Heritage Foundation, a hearing on his organisation’s case is scheduled on June 6 and will be open to the press. Further, the director added, "If a judge agrees to unseal the immigration records, it could have significant implications for Prince Harry’s legal status."

In his autobiography Spare, Prince Harry detailed his past related to drug use. Drug usage can be a ground to deny visa application in the US. When Prince Harry filled out his US visa application, he was supposed to be questioned about his past drug use. The Heritage Foundation has appealed to know, given the revelations in his book, how he responded.

The Duke of Sussex and His US visa crisis

Notably, The Washington based think tank had little success in obtaining access to the visa records which would be able to put some light on whether Prince Harry either lied on his application or whether he told the truth about his past drug use and was granted preferential treatment when his application was approved anyway. Earlier, the Foundation had asked that the application should be made public in an expedited manner under the Freedom of Information Act. However, this plea was rejected by the court on the grounds that Prince Harry’s 2020 move to California did not raise significant enough questions about governmental integrity to warrant the unsealing of the records. After this, the Heritage Foundation appealed to the US District Court for the District of Columbia, where a judge has reportedly agreed to hear their case.