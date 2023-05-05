US First Lady Jill Biden Arrives In London To Attend Grand Coronation Of King Charles III

US First Lady Dr. Jill Biden arrived in London where she will be gracing the historic coronation of the British monarch King Charles III. Ahead of her arrival in the British capital, the US First Lady took to Twitter as she headed to the country. In the tweet, she stated that representing the United States at the coronation is an honour. The Coronation of the UK’s King Charles III and his wife Queen Consort Camilla is scheduled to take place on May 6. For many Britons, it will be their first coronation since the last time a British monarch was coronated was in 1953 when the 25-year-old Queen Elizabeth II took the throne. However, the 70-year reign of the Queen came to an end when she passed away in September last year.

“Headed to the U.K. for the Coronation of King Charles III – the first in 70 years!,” the FLOTUS tweeted on Thursday. “It’s an honour to represent the United States for this historic moment and celebrate the special relationship between our countries,” she added. According to CNN, the first lady will be travelling with her granddaughter Finnegan Biden and touched down in the UK’s national capital late Thursday. As per the news outlet, on Friday she is expected to meet with her British counterpart Akshata Murthy, the wife of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Not just about the coronation

Following the meeting with the British first lady, both Biden and Murthy will pay a visit to the British veterans and their families. According to CNN, the two first ladies will then pay a visit to the children at a local primary school where they will take part in the coronation fair. The US first lady is also expected to greet US embassy staff and their families in London. After attending the coronation on Saturday, Jill will also attend a reception service on the same evening which will be organised by US Ambassador to the United Kingdom Jane Hartley.

Biden will conclude her trip on Sunday after she’ll meet the heads of state and dignitaries in town at the “Coronation Big Lunch”. The Lunch will be hosted by both Sunak and Murthy at 10 Downing Street. Last month US President Joe Biden spoke to the British King and in a telephone conversation he congratulated him for the event. During the phone call, the 80-year-old US President also reaffirmed the strong ties between the UK and the United States. The US president will not be attending the event, however, the reason for it is unclear. According to CNN, US officials noted that no US President has ever attended the coronation of the British monarch. The colonial legacy can be part of the reason for the absence of American presidents from the event.