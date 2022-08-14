US: Man rams Car Into Fundraiser Event Killing 1, Beats Woman To Death In Another Incident

One person was killed and at least 17 others sustained injuries after a man rammed a speedy car into a crowd of people who had gathered on Saturday evening at a fundraising event in Berwick, Pennsylvania. What is even more shocking is that another incident in neighboring Nescopeack was reported where a woman was beaten to death with a hammer, reported police. Nescopeck is connected to Berwick by a bridge across the dividing Susquehanna River. According to Daily Mail, the same person is involved in both incidents.

On Saturday evening, injured people were admitted to the Geisinger Medical Center, and the driver was arrested and is under custody at the state trooper barracks at Shickshinny. The mass causality incident happened at around 6:00 pm (local time) on Saturday outside Intoxicology Department, a restaurant, which was hoisting a day-long event to raise funds for victims of a fire breakout who were killed earlier this month.

US: Man rams car into fundraiser event before killing 1 woman

Berwick's borough authorities, in a statement, said, "After speaking with law enforcement at the scene, there is no ongoing threat to the public." A full briefing will be coming from Pennsylvania State Police shortly. "

Earlier on August 5, 2022, a deadly fire ravaged a Pennsylvania house, killing a total of 10 family members, including three children who were aged 5, 6, and 7, and seven adults, confirmed the State Police, saying three others managed to escape.

Notably, the fatal fire incident that took place this month, Saturday's car crash at the fundraiser event, and the subsequent murder of a woman with a hammer all took place within a radius of less than a mile. Given the same, an investigation into the matter is underway and police are trying to find the connection between the fire accident, Saturday's car crash incident, and the hammer murder.

The surrounding areas of Center Street in Berwick remained closed after the crash on Saturday, and taking to Facebook, the Intoxicology Department said, "Today was an absolute tragedy." We will be closed until further notice. Please respect our privacy while we grieve and try to process the events that occurred. Thank you. "

Image: Twitter/@Conanus