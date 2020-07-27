US Medical System's 'failures' Hindering Global Effort Of Finding COVID-19 Drugs: Report

The combined effort of the medical professionals across the globe to produce effective medicines to treat COVID-19 is being hindered by the United States because the researchers are testing drugs in ‘an arbitrary, willy-nilly way’. The expert, who is leading the UK’s Recovery Trial Programme that has involved over 12,000 at several hospitals in the country and even came up with a promising new drug to treat the coronavirus infection, has acknowledged the ‘failures’ in US medical system to match the output. This has reportedly further hampered the widespread use of such treatments as they still have to be evaluated.

Professor Martin Landray, one of the founders of the Recovery programme told The Guardian that several thousands of people have already been given convalescent plasma in the United States. However, he added that those treatments ‘were not randomised’. Landray also said that huge quantities of plasma have been given to US medical professionals but according to him, ‘they still have no idea whether it helps or harms or has no impact’. These randomised drug trials are successful to indicate towards the useful medicines amid the global health crisis.

Read - Germany Rejects Trump's Proposal Of Russia's Return To G7 After Its Expulsion Over Crimea

According to reports, the British medical expert has also said that since these trails require a large number of patients and a single hospital is not enough for the research, America is failing to match this level. Landray has noted that there are several small drugs trials that are taking place in the US that involve few dozens of patients but ‘nothing of any substance’. Therefore, according to him, ‘it makes the practice of medicine poorer and the outcomes for patients poorer’.

Read - Business Economists Sketch A More Hopeful Outlook: Survey

Coronavirus outbreak

Since the beginning of the year, the coronavirus contagion has continued to tighten its grip across the world. As per Johns Hopkins University tally, the global COVID-19 cases have surpassed 16.2 million with over 648,900 deaths. Meanwhile, the United States remains the most virus-affected country in the world with over 4.2 million coronavirus infections and 146,935 casualties. The death toll due to COVID-19 in the UK stands at 45,837 with over 300,000 total cases.

Read - Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Cases Cross 14 Lakh-mark; Highest Single-day Rise Of 49,931

Read - New Mexico Reports 266 New Coronavirus Cases, 7 More Deaths

