US: Over 1,000 Rally Outside WH Urging Biden To Take More Steps To Protect Abortion Rights

Hundreds of activists and civilians on Saturday were amassed outside the White House demanding that US President Joe Biden's administration take stronger measures to restore abortion rights in the country. The protests called by the Women's March were in response to US Supreme Court's June 24 ruling to reverse Roe vs. Wade effectively ending access to abortion and declaring it unconstitutional. Risking arrests, the protestors sat tight in the rainy weather wearing green bandanas and holding posters that read: "My body, my choice!"

The protests came a day after Biden signed an executive order directing agencies to safeguard nationwide access to FDA-approved medication for abortion and emergency contraception. "This is the fastest way to restore the Row is to pass a national law. The challenge is to go out and vote," he said in an address after signing the order, which also sought the protection of patient identity and provided legal representation for patients.

Nevertheless, the decree fell short of meeting the demands of activists who urged Biden to reverse last month's SC verdict on abortion rights and protect legal access for every woman in the country.

“You have the power to declare a public health emergency on abortion, codify reproductive rights through executive action, and expand the court. Be our champion and use that power," said Rachel O’Leary Carmona, executive director of the Women’s March in a statement to the White House, as quoted by New York Times.

The president is also facing pressure from progressive lawmakers of his own party to utilise his flexibilities and act accordingly at the moment required.

'No Magic Bullet': US Secretary of Health and Human Services

While the protestors took calculated risks despite the chance of getting detained, US Secretary of Health and Human Services, Xavier Becerra defended the Biden administration, saying there is "no magic bullet" to resolve the situation in a day. According to NY Times, Becerra has been asked to determine the potential steps that Biden's cabinet can undertake to ensure abortion access to American women. Co-chair of White House Gender Policy Council Jennifer Klein explained in an interview with ABC News that the step was the most Biden could take at the moment. "This is not going to be solved by one day's action," she said.

The developments come as Biden urged Congress to remove the filibuster rule to enshrine abortion rights on federal law, which is in the hands of Congress. US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has promised to bring the bill on codification to the floor next week. The decision is however far-reaching, as the filibuster requires at least 60 votes to pass a law in the US Senate, and changing will only make the senators write the 1973 Roe v. Wade into legislation. Also, as per ABC, the Democrats don't have the mandatory 10 votes from the opposition to move ahead with such a bill.

(Image: AP)