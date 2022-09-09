US President Biden pays tributes to Queen Elizabeth II as UK monarch passes away

Leaders from around the world on Thursday expressed their sadness at the death of Queen Elizabeth II, recalling their association with the "kind-hearted" monarch.

US President Joe Biden spoke fondly of their first meeting in 1982 and more recently when she hosted him during an overseas trip in 2021.

"She charmed us with her wit, moved us with her kindness, and generously shared with us her wisdom. She stood in solidarity with the United States during our darkest days after 9/11, when she poignantly reminded us that, 'Grief is the price we pay for love'."

French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute, saying the Queen was a "kind-hearted" monarch and a "friend of France".

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation's continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century," Macron said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz described the Queen as a "role model and inspiration for millions".

He praised her role in repairing relations between the UK and Germany after "the horrors of World War II".

She will be missed, not least her wonderful humour, he said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Queen Elizabeth was "one of his favourite people in the world".

"She was a constant presence in our lives and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country's history. I will miss her so," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Queen Elizabeth II personified dignity and decency in public life and recalled his memorable meetings with her in 2015 and 2018.

"I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture," Modi said.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour," he said.