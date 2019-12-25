US Travel Agent Duped New Victims To Pay Old Ones: Prosecutors

In a court hearing, prosecutors said that a travel agent Lorena Balbuena Aguilar duped new victims to pay old ones. According to reports, one of the victims said that they paid a lot of money through Aguilar but was allowed to board the flight upon reaching the airport. However, those who were lucky enough to board the flight were not able to come back home because the agent had bought only a one-way ticket for them.

In a court sentencing dating back to 2017, the presiding judge asked Aguilar to pay a sum of $33,000 in grievances to all of her victims. The accused had already spent three weeks in jail and a total of 15 weeks under house arrest. Instead of facing the possibility of getting deported from the United States, she was allowed to stay put in America and pay back all the money. She was told that her victims were hurt by the actions she had committed and it only because of her promise to pay back that she was not being deported.

Violated the terms of her probation

The current hearing is two years after her first case, based on news charges of theft in which Aguilar has pleaded not guilty. Lawyers have accused her of violating the terms of her probation period by duping more people in an elaborate scheme of unknowingly making new victims pay off the old ones. One of the prosecutors said that the defendant did not stop getting involved in criminal activities during her probation period, asking the judge to end her probation. The prosecutor further added that the defendant was well aware of the consequences of violating the terms of her probation, adding that she has not stopped frauding people.

'Aguilar purchased only one-way tickets'

One of the victims, Claudia Guevara, said that her children along with two of their cousins were not able to board an aircraft to Mexico during a trip that had been boked through the accused's travel agency. Guevara further added that she had made a phone call to Aguilar and threatened to sue her if she did not get them fights tickets as promised. However, her children and their cousins were able to board a flight to Mexico but were not able to come back to the US because Aguilar had only purchased one-way tickets, adding that she had to pay $2,000 to bring them home.

According to reports, Lorena Aguilar had started to dupe people from at least 2015. As per court documents, victims had bought tickets from Aguilar's Hyattsville based agency which was listed under the name of Azteka Travel and services LLC in documents filed in court. The accused promised her victims of making bookings for them which never materialised and sometimes used their cards to make unauthorised transactions.

(With inputs from agencies)