US: Two Killed, Dozen Injured In Overnight Shooting At Halloween Party In Illinois

At least two were shot dead and over a dozen were injured after an unidentified man opened fire at a Halloween party in the US on 31 October, Sunday. The incident took place in Joliet Township, Illinois about 40 miles southwest of Chicago, Will County Sheriff's department confirmed through a Facebook post. As per reports, gunfire erupted on Sunday post midnight at a house party attended by around 200 people near a DJ booth in the backyard.

On Sunday, "at approximately 12:39 am, a patrol sergeant with the Will County Sheriff’s Office heard ten (10) to twelve (12) gunshots being fired in the area of Jackson Street and Walnut Street in Joliet Township," the Will County Sheriff department said in a statement. The local sergeants immediately responded to the area of Jackson Street and Grinton Avenue where they witnessed chaos after revellers began to flee the spot as the shooting began. Over a dozen individuals were injured in the mass shooting and two victims died on the spot. Four more victims were transferred to a local area hospital after they received "life-threatening injuries," Will County Sheriff's office said.

Second shooting within an hour

The incident came within an hour after a separate shooting took place at a Halloween party in Texas, killing one and leaving nine injured. The suspected gunman, identified by police as Keuntae McElroy, 21, surrendered to authorities on Sunday, according to police, as per ABC News

Meanwhile, in the Illinois shooting the suspects were described to the Sheriff as an "average size Hispanic male" who fired bullets from an elevated position on a porch looking down on the crowd, the Sheriff's department said in its statement. He was also said to have facial hair and was wearing a hoodie, black flat billed hat and dark pants. "The second shooter is described as an average-sized, light-skinned black male or Hispanic wearing a yellow hoodie and ski mask," the police department mentioned in a statement quoting a witness. The witnesses also indicated that the shooters were present at the party from the beginning. The police have opened an investigation into the matter.

