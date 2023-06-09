US-UK Come Up With Atlantic Declaration Decades After Historic Charter With Eye On AI

Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak came together to announce the Atlantic Declaration, a key pact aimed at collaborating on emerging technology, with a special focus on artificial intelligence and fight climate change and an increasingly assertive China together. The President of the United States met the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on Thursday (June 8) at the White House and what culminated was the Atlantic Declaration. The Atlantic Declaration is intended to serve as a framework for bolstering cooperation on clean energy transition, AI and national security.

“Our economies are seeing perhaps the biggest transformation since the Industrial Revolution as new technologies provide incredible opportunities, but also give our adversaries more tools,” the British Prime Minister said while making the announcement. The Atlantic Declaration harks back to the Atlantic Charter of 1941 when the then US President Franklin D. Roosevelt and erstwhile British Prime Minister Winston Churchill set a framework for their goals post World War II.

Harking back to that historic moment, Joe Biden said, "You know Prime Minister Churchill and Roosevelt met here a little over 70 years ago and they asserted that the strength of the partnership between Great Britain and the United States was strength of the free world, I still think there’s truth to that assertion.”

Atlantic Declaration: What have US and UK agreed on

As part of the Atlantic Declaration, the two nations have decided to come up with a common action plan to promote economic relations between the two nations in the 21st Century, according to a press statement issued by the UK government.

The pact is built on five pillars:

Ensuring the leadership of the United States and United Kingdom in critical and emerging tech Advancing closer cooperation on tech protection, economic security toolkits and supply chains Partnering on an inclusive and responsible digital transformation Building the clean energy economy of the future Strengthening alliance across defence, health security and space.

Along with collaboration on artificial intelligence, the US and UK have also decided to expedite discussions on a critical mineral agreement to cover five critical minerals - cobalt, graphite, lithium, manganese and nickel.

On the question of AI

Rishi Sunak has consistently made public his aspiration to make the UK a leader in artificial intelligence. While making the Atlantic Declaration, Sunak announced that the UK will be organising an AI summit in the fall that will bring together politcians, scientists and tech executives. Sunak said it was vital that technologies capable of making paradigmatic shifts are harnessed for the good of humanity and added, "No country can do it alone." "This is going to take a global effort," he said.

Joe Biden, on the other hand, said that the challenges that come with the advancement of artificial intelligence tech are staggering. “It is a limitless capacity and possibility but we have to do it with great care,” said Biden, who added that he welcomed the U.K.’s leadership on the issue.

On Russia and Ukraine

Both Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak reiterated their support for Ukraine. “Together we are providing economic and humanitarian aid and security systems to Ukraine in their fight against a brutal invasion from Russia,” the 80-year-old US president said. Meanwhile, the UK premier noted his predecessor Winston Churchill’s erstwhile visits to the White House. “It’s daunting to think of the conversations that our predecessors had in this room when they had to speak of wars that they fought together, peace won together, incredible change in the lives of our citizens,” the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the UK exclaimed.

“And again, for the first time in over half a century, we face a war on the European continent. And as we’ve done before, the US and the UK, have stood together to support Ukraine and stand up for the values of democracy and freedom and make sure that they prevail, as I know we will,” he added.

Money matters

Rishi Sunak, while pushing for greater access to the United States markets, said the US and UK have worked together to build the strongest investment relationship in world history. The Atlantic Declaration includes commitments to ease trade barriers, improve defence industry ties and a data protection deal.

The Atlantic Declaration is expected to mitigate some of the impact of Biden's Inflation Reduction Agreement and focus on removing trade barriers which affected trade in electric vehicle batteries. The Atlantic Declaration sets a new standard for economic cooperation, propelling our economies into the future so we can protect our people, create jobs and grow our economies together,” Sunak said.

After the two leaders made the declaration, the US President committed to asking the US Congress to classify the UK as a “domestic source” under the defence procurement laws.

Why the Atlantic Declaration matters

While the economic and political impacts of the Atlantic Declaration will only emerge through the years, the coming together of the US and UK in a world where China is increasingly taking on an aggressive leadership role and the war in Ukraine destabilising energy markets has symbolic value. The historic links and distinctions between the Atlantic Charter and the Declaration set aside, the US and UK have not had the best relationship off late.

Making the declaration, the two sides made an effort to show that the relationship between the US and UK remains as strong as ever despite recent political and economic upheavals.