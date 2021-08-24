US Unlikely To Extend Evacuation Window As Taliban Warns Of 'Red Line': UK Defence Min

Ahead of the emergency talks by G7 leaders on Kabul evacuations, UK defense minister Ben Wallace warned on Monday that the US government is unlikely to extend the evacuation window for the Afghan allies, nationals, and West citizens from Aug. 31 deadline. The speculation emerged as the Taliban earlier yesterday warned about the ‘red line’ as it threatened the ‘consequences’ of extending the presence of the US and allied forces’ presence on the Afghan soil labelling it ‘occupation’.

"I think it is unlikely," Wallace said in his televised remarks, adding that it wasn’t just the Taliban threats but also the public statements made by the US President Biden that indicate he is unlikely to go beyond the Aug. 31 deadline.

Earlier in a speech made at the White House, US President Joe Biden asserted that those still trapped in Afghanistan were “going to get out” ahead of the withdrawal deadline. He, however, quickly added, that there are still “discussions going on” among US defense officials about an extension. Biden’s National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan at a presser meanwhile estimated that hundreds of thousands of Americans are waiting to be safely evacuated out of Kabul.

[Thousands of people make way to closely guarded roads to the airport in an attempt to board a US plane.Credit: AP]

The US President, on several occasions, appeared skeptical when questioned if the Taliban would agree to the US drawing down date extension, as he said that while Taliban “was cooperative,” it “remains to be seen” if that happens. US president, who was advised by defense officials to reach the extension decision by Aug. 24, still has to make an official announcement about his plans.

British defense minister Ben Wallace said that the US leader has been facing immense pressure to evacuate thousands of citizens by August 31, as the latter cast doubts on whether the US president would be announcing an extension. But he goes on to add, that "It is definitely worth us all trying, and we will,” adding that the US troops and foreign forces did not pull out on Aug. 31, Taliban could attack the airport.

"If that airport gets attacked, effectively it closes down due to mortar fire onto the runway, etc, and then you are left with a very big humanitarian problem," he told Sky TV.

[Taliban in control of the Kabul. Credit: AP]

Biden in an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos cautioned that his focus is on completing the mission in Kabul by Aug. 31. When asked if Americans can expect US troops in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31, Biden replied, “No.” “They must understand that we're gonna try to get it done before Aug. 31,” said the US President.

A senior Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen had earlier warned that any attempt by US troops and allied forces to stay beyond the date will “provoke a reaction,” as British PM Boris Johnson and other Western leaders prepared to push Joe Biden for extension of the deadline for evacuations. A British defense minister, on condition of anonymity, warned the press that Kabul would become a ‘warzone’ if the troops did not leave. At least 1,000 British soldiers and more hold the Kabul airport as the Taliban permits airlift operations. British armed forces minister James Heappey had earlier told reporters that Kabul's mission is “fundamentally underpinned by a US presence”.

“Whether or not the US can be persuaded to stay is a matter for the prime minister tomorrow in the G7 meeting after the initial overtures made by both the foreign secretary and the defense secretary in the days previous,” British armed forces minister James Heappey told Sky in a broadcast message. “I think everybody has to be clear that this is not just a discussion that happens between G7 leaders tomorrow, it is a discussion which happens with the Taliban,” he warned, stressing the importance of the Taliban's consent on extension amid its growing reluctance.

[US soldiers take a position to guard along a perimeter at the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Credit: AP]

ISIS-K might carry out an attack on Kabul airport: Defense official

[US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says the military doesn't have the capacity to extend security forces beyond the perimeter of the Kabul airport.]

Several reports have emerged from the ground that the US and allied forces have been trying to establish "alternative routes" to the Kabul airport as terror group ISIS-K hijacked surrounding areas. "There is a strong possibility ISIS-K is trying to carry off an attack at the airport," a US defense official admitted in a statement to CNN. Pentagon has been monitoring the security situation as defense officials feared that the swelling crowds on the grounds and around the airfield created a target for ISIS-K, as troops speculate a car bomb or suicide bomber to attack, as well as a mortar attack on the airport as another possible threat.