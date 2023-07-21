Vacationers Across Europe 'Spare' Themselves From Reading Prince Harry's Tell-all Memoir

Earlier this year, Prince Harry penned down the years of supposed ill-treatment he went through at the hands of the royal family. He poured his heart out in 'Spare', only for the ghostwritten memoir to be dumped in the trash by readers and royal fans, months later.

According to the Daily Express, hotels and resorts in Grece and Spain have observed copies of the book laying abandoned on their property. While some tourists leave it by the poolside, reception, or inside the rooms, others don't refrain from tossing it in the nearest bin.

The book rolled out about six months ago, setting the world record for being the fastest-selling nonfiction. It topped Amazon’s book list after selling over 1.4 million copies on the first day that it hit bookshelves. However, its popularity seemed to have fizzled out, with hoteliers and managers being unable to decide what to do with the abandoned copies.

Readers leave 'Spare' out in the cold, literally

Local bookstores and libraries have also denied to take them in. “We've never witnessed anything quite like it. Lost property offices in our most popular resorts are brimming with copies of 'Spare’, and we had a couple of Prince Harry’s books sent to us from a hotel that some of our customers had holidayed to," said Zoe Harris, the chief customer officer of UK-based travel agency On the Beach.

“We thought it was quite funny at first, but over the past few months, several other hotels have been sending the books back, now we have bookcases full of them! I’m asking hotels to please stop sending them over, otherwise we’ll never get rid of them all," Harris added.

The book's fall from grace comes at a particularly difficult time for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who recently lost a deal to Spotify for their 'Archetypes' podcast. Lately, rumours have also run amok that the duo is facing troubles in their five-year-old marriage.