Vaccine Passports Will Be Required To Keep Venues In England Open, Says Minister

UK’s vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi on Sunady, September 5 said that vaccine passports will be required for nightclubs, mass events and large venues in England by the end of this month. In a televised interview with Sky News, Zahawi said that the move would allow businesses to stay open during the winter months if COVID-19 surges. He said that the government wanted to make sure that the whole economy remains open through the autumn amid fears that a return to school could set off a new wave of infections.

“We are looking at, by the end of September when everyone has had the opportunity to be fully vaccinated, for the large venues, venues that could end up causing a real spike in infections, where we need to use the certification process,” Zahawi said.

“If you look at what the FA have done, they’ve done so brilliantly in terms of checking vaccine status to reopen football. That is the sort of right thing to do and we are absolutely on track to continue to make sure that we do that,” he added.

It is worth mentioning that vaccine passports have been fiercely opposed by some Conservative MPs. However, Zahawi and PM Boris Johnson are committed to the plan. The vaccine minister explained that the reason being is that, he or the PM just wants to make sure that the whole economy remains open. Zahawi said that the worst thing that the government can do for the aforementioned venues is to have a sort of open-shut-open-shut strategy.

Further, the minister added, “The best thing to do then is to work with the industry to make sure that they can open safely and sustainably in the long term, and the best way to do that is to check vaccine status”.

Vaccination of 12-15-year-olds

Zahawi also reiterated that parents of healthy 12- to 15-year-olds would be asked for consent if coronavirus jabs were approved for their children. However, the UK government's independent vaccine advisory council announced Friday that it would not recommend immunising all 12- to 15-year-olds against coronavirus because the benefits were "extremely limited”. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), a team of specialists that advises ministers, has been considering the matter after many other nations began administering the vaccines to young teens.

Meanwhile, schools in the United Kingdom have recently reopened following the summer holiday, raising fears of a new surge of cases following weeks of mild increases. The JCVI claimed in its recommendation that the advantages of vaccination are "marginally larger than the potential recognised hazards" of the inoculations, despite conceding "substantial uncertainty" regarding those. "The margin of benefit, especially from a health standpoint, is judged too modest to support advise on a universal vaccination programme for otherwise healthy 12- to 15-year-old youngsters at this time," it stated.

