Valentine's Day In Royal Family : Love, Celebrations And Some Pregnancy Announcements

For many, Valentine’s Day is an annual occasion to splurge on romantic gifts, activities, and dinners. But for the royals, it sometimes serves as the ideal time to make pregnancy reveals. According to Marca, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle could announce that they are welcoming their third child after Archie and Lilibet on Valentine’s Day.

While there is no confirmation so far by the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex, it won’t be the first time that Britain’s Royal Family has picked Valentine’s Day to make a pregnancy announcement. In the past, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced on the occasion that they were pregnant with their second child Lilibet, who was later born on June 4, 2021.

But who started the wholesome tradition was Prince Harry’s deceased mother Princess Diana, who revealed she was pregnant on February 14, 1984. The duke was then born on September 15 of the same year. What also fuels speculations is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle admitting that they wish to have another baby this year.

Source says Markle told Harry that another baby would 'bring them closer'

In October last year, the Closer reported while citing sources that the royal couple is “very open” to welcoming a new member to the family. "They're both very open to expanding their family and would love it to happen, and for Archie and Lili to have another sibling. It's a dream come true to be a family of four, but adding one more to the mix would be even more wonderful," a source told the tabloid.

"Meghan's healthy, Harry is a brilliant dad, their marriage just keeps on getting stronger and they've taken to parenthood like ducks to water. They'll definitely have a lot more space when they move to a larger mansion,” the anonymous source added.

During the conversation, the source also revealed that the royal pair initially thought two children were sufficient, but now believe that having another child would make their love stronger. "Things can change, situations can change, and there's certainly more than enough love in their hearts to welcome another and Meghan has told Harry she thinks another baby would bring them closer,” the source concluded.