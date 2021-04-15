Vanuatu Tribe To Worship Prince Charles As Successor Of Their 'god' Prince Philip: Report

Vanuatu Tribe living on a remote South Pacific Island who worshipped Prince Philip as their ‘god’ and the incarnation of a volcano spirit may anoint his son, Prince Charles as successor. As per the Daily Mail report, the tribesmen and women on the island of Tanna are still devastated by the demise of Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, an officially known as Duke of Edinburgh, have also started a three-month ritualistic mourning process.

As Prince Philip passed away on April 9 at Windsor Castle, for the next 10 days the elders of the tribe will gather at a clearing shaded by an ancient and huge banyan tree to reportedly air thoughts and drink kava which is a mildly intoxicating root drink that is a vital part of several significant ceremonies in the islands. As per the report, the chief of Yaohnanen Jack Malia said, ‘The connection that we've had with the royal family will endure.’

Most worshippers have reportedly favoured the succession on Prince Charles and take the place of his father in their hearts. Reportedly, they enthusiastically want the UK’s heir apparent to do something that Duke of Edinburgh never achieved, which is to visit the island dwellers who hold the royal family and Prince Philip so dear. As per the report, chief Malia said that spiritually Philip has always been a part of the villagers but they ‘never got to see him’ as Queen’s longest-serving consort never visited Tanna.

Reportedly, he said, “We never got the chance to meet face to face like you and me right now...If [Prince Charles] would agree to come some day, then he must come down here so that we can sit together and talk.”

For several Vanuatu tribe members, Prince Charles had sealed the succession back in 2018 when he attended a kava ceremony in Port Vila and was even given the title of ‘Mal Menaringmanu’ that signified a high chief reportedly like an eagle on a mountaintop who watches the people. However, not everyone in the tribe views the son of their god [Prince Philip] as an automatic spiritual heir.

Prince Philip’s spirit is seeking ‘home’

The media outlet quoted Yakel chief Albi saying, ‘The spirit of Prince Philip has left his body, but it lives on, it is too soon to say where it will reside.’ He also reportedly said it still remains unclear how the religious movement would change after Prince Philip’s passing away because the village dwellers still believe that Duke of Edinburgh’s spirit is now ‘adrift’ and is seeking a ‘home’. Albi extended words of comfort for the Queen and wished the UK’s monarch joy as the spirit of her husband for over 73 years continues to live on.

Image credits: AP