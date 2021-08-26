'Very Credible Reports Of Imminent ISIS Attack In Kabul': British Armed Forces Minister

The British government has warned of an imminent ISIS attack on Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport even as large crowds, seeking an exit from Taliban-ruled Afghanistan, continue to gather outside its gates.

British Armed Forces Minister James Heappey told state broadcaster BBC on Thursday that there were very credible reports of an imminent attack at the Kabul airport. Heappey said that the Afghans are desperate to leave the country and many people are ready to take this chance, but insisted that the threat is real and an attack could occur at any time.

Countries, including the USA and Australia, have cautioned their citizens to evacuate the airport premises immediately.

Previously, US President Joe Biden had warned American nationals in Afghanistan of the threat of an attack from the terrorists linked to the Islamic State group.

ISIS planning attacks

Both the US and the UK have received information that ISIS is planning an attack. This might force both the countries to strike another deal with the Taliban. Officials from the American government have also confirmed that the threat from ISIS was “acute” and “persistent.” The officials said that American forces and diplomats were taking all steps necessary to stop any attack on the Kabul airport.

The Islamic State group in Afghanistan has publicly refuted the Taliban's takeover of the country. The two terror outfits have fought fiercely over the years and an attack by the Islamic State would land a huge blow to the Taliban as they are trying to portray that they can control the country.

The Taliban are already having trouble convincing people of their new identity, the main issue being their treatment of women. Taliban have a terrible track record of the same. The Taliban would also be hoping to avoid looking weak as far as military powers are concerned, as they are finding it difficult to control regions under the influence of Northern Alliance. The interim Afghan Government has always maintained it they will not allow ISIS any breathing ground within the country.

(With inputs from AP)