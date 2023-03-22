Victory For Rishi Sunak, Over 500 UK MPs Back The British PM's Post-Brexit Deal

Despite the simmering Tory rebellion, the British MPs have magnanimously voted for UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Brexit deal. According to Politico, Sunak’s much speculated Northern Ireland Brexit deal has sailed through the British House of Commons on Wednesday. The bill was passed in the British chamber with a thumping majority of 515 votes in favour of the bill. The bill in question was the Stormont Brake Bill which is part of the UK-EU Windsor framework. The bill aims to fix issues with the post-Brexit Northern Ireland protocol.

According to Politico, the proposed bill was supported by leaders of British opposition parties like Labour, Scottish National Party and Liberal Democrats. However, 22 MPs from Sunak’s own Conservative party voted against the protocol. The MPs who were against the protocol included former Prime Ministers Liz Truss and Boris Johnson. The House of Commons records also showed that 48 Tory members decided to abstain or were excused from the vote on the much-talked-about bill.

What is the Stormont Brake Bill?

The Bill which is part of the UK-EU Windsor framework is intended to allow the Northern Ireland Assembly to object to EU regulation that will be applied in the region. Prior to the introduction of the bill, the Northern Ireland Assembly was in complete deadlock over the issue. The matter was a major concern for the Northern Irish unionists who did not want to get further separated from the United Kingdom. In the post-Brexit scenario, Northern Ireland is still following the EU customs unions and single market regulations. The regulations are not followed by the rest of the United Kingdom. However, the rules are prominent in Northern Ireland to avoid harder border hindrances with the Republic of Ireland since it is still part of the European Union.

Not everyone in Northern Ireland is happy with the Windsor framework. Eight MPs from Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) voted against the bill on Wednesday. The MPs representing the region are also against the overall Windsor framework and have refused to reconvene Northern Ireland Assembly. Despite all the chaos, the Wednesday voting can be seen as a victory for the Sunak administration. “The party is increasingly united behind Rishi and definitely willing to give him credit where it's due,” a Conservative leader asserted as per the report by Politico. “The parliamentary party feels the proximity of the next general election and is getting its act together,” the Brexiter and former cabinet minister in Boris Johnson’s administration added.