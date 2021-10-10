Video Of Snakes Emerging From Their Eggs Caught On Camera Goes Viral; Watch

On the internet, there is a plethora of wild animal footage. Snakes, in particular, have made quite an effect, with their different physical appearances including massive anacondas to small crawling creatures are becoming viral. People enjoy seeing these movies because they provide them with an insight into their crazy lifestyle. In the most recent video, people may now observe how a snake emerges from an egg.

In a video that was shared by Chester Zoo, a baby snake is seen emerging from the egg and eventually coming out. The snake is then seen crawling the entire area. The video was shared with a long caption that read, "BABY SNAKES! How amazing is it to see these baby snakes emerging from their eggs? They’re the FIRST Moellendorff's rat snakes ever to hatch at #TheZoo! Rarely has this INCREDIBLE moment been caught on camera." Chester Zoo further explained about the snakes' species by writing, "These babies are cause for celebration as this incredible species is under threat from habitat loss and their skin being used to make bags and shoes."

Netizens were enthralled by video

The video was shared two days ago and since then it has received thousands of views and likes. It also invited a huge number of comments from the netizens. One of the Instagram users wrote, "I love snake I have royal python and a big boy of Burmese python! check my profile guys." Another person commented, "I’m hopefully coming a week tomorrow."

The third comment read, "They're gorgeous, inquisitive little critters! Good to see some snake representation, they're often overlooked but are fantastic animals."

More about Moellendorff's rat snake

Elaphe moellendorffi, often known as the flower snake or Moellendorff's rat snake, is a snake species belonging to the Colubridae family. The species is only found in Southeast Asia, mostly in deep woodland and karst topography in China and Northern Vietnam. They prefer caves and rock crevices to hide in. Over-exploitation is a threat to this species, as they are utilised for food, medicine and fashion accessories, as well as being exported for the pet trade. Due to the low survival rate of imported specimens, they are rarely accessible as pets, however, captive-bred individuals are occasionally available.

Image: Instagram/@chesterzoo