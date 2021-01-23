Vijay Mallya Applied For Asylum? Speculation Rife On His Lawyer's 'another Route' Remark

During a remote hearing on Friday, Vijay Mallya's barrister, confirmed that he has applied to Home Secretary Priti Patel for “another route” to be able to stay in the UK, news agency PTI reported. The 65-year-old businessman, whose legal challenge to the Indian government’s extradition request was turned down at the Supreme Court level in the UK last year, remains in Britain on bail until Patel signs off on the order for him to be extradited to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering related to the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines. The UK Home Office has so far only confirmed on background that a confidential legal process remains ongoing before the extradition order can be executed. This had raised widespread speculation that Mallya had sought asylum in the UK, details of which are neither confirmed nor denied by the Home Office in Britain while an application is pending.

"The extradition was upheld but he is still here because as you know there is another route for him to apply to the Secretary of State for status," said Mallya’s barrister Philip Marshall.

The court on Friday also heard how Mallya, who submitted written evidence for the hearing, was in a “constrained” position as a close relative had passed away as a result of COVID-19. The remote hearing in the commercial division of the High Court in London was to establish whether the court can sanction substantial sums towards Mallya’s living expenses and legal fees from the sale of a French luxury property Le Grand Jardin last year. The money is held in the UK’s Court Funds Office (CFO) as part of bankruptcy proceedings brought by a consortium of Indian banks led by the State Bank of India (SBI) in pursuit of unpaid loans. At the end of a half-day hearing, the judge reserved his judgment on the issue of access to court-held funds and is expected to hand down his ruling in the coming weeks.

Vijay Mallya's extradition

The Centre on January 18, informed the Supreme Court that the extradition process of fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya cannot commence till other cases remain pending against him in UK courts. Hearing the contempt plea against him, a two-judge SC bench comprising Justices UU Lalit and Ashok Bhushan adjourned the case till March 15. Mallya, residing in the United Kingdom since March 2016, was convicted for contempt of court on May 9, 2017, for not truthfully disclosing his assets and transferring $40 million to his children in violation of the SC's order. Despite his review petition was dismissed on August 31, 2020, he has failed to appear before the apex court as directed.

During the hearing on Monday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the SC that the matter was being pursued with the United Kingdom authorities at the highest level. Mentioning that the matter was raised with the UK's Home Secretary in January this year, he added that the Boris Johnson-led government had sent a communication to the Ministry of External Affairs that they were aware of the importance of the case to the Indian government.

(with PTI inputs)

