Violence Unacceptable: UK Foreign Secy Assures Indian Mission's Safety After Attack

British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on Thursday assured Indian authorities that security at the Indian High Commission in London will be reviewed following the Khalistani provocation on March 19. Cleverly said a probe is underway and the government is in close contact with the Indian government. The UK Foreign secretary further stated that the British government is working with Metropolitan Police to tighten security at the Indian High Commission and will make the necessary amendments keeping safety of the staff as a top priority.

UK Foreign Secretary ensures safety of Indian staff after Khalistani provocation

Cleverly made the remark in the wake of the Khalistani group's fresh provocation outside the India House in London’s Westminster on Wednesday. This came three days after pro-Khalistan separatists vandalised the Indian Mission.

James Cleverly said, "Acts of violence towards staff at the Indian High Commission in London are unacceptable and I have made our position clear to the High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami. The police investigation is ongoing and we are in close contact with the Indian High Commission in London and the Indian Government in Delhi".

He added, "We are working with the Metropolitan Police to review security at the Indian High Commission and will make the changes needed to ensure the safety of its staff as we did for today’s demonstration. We will always take the security of the High Commission, and all foreign missions in the UK, extremely seriously, and prevent and robustly respond to incidents such as this."

We are working with the Metropolitan Police to review security at the Indian High Commission, and will make the changes needed to ensure the safety of its staff as we did for today’s demonstration. We will always take the security of the High Commission, and all foreign missions… — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2023

Highlighting the UK-India relationship, the British Foreign Secretary said that the deep personal connections between both countries are thriving and will get stronger in the future. "Our joint 2030 Roadmap guides our relationship and shows what we can achieve when we work together, creating new markets and jobs for the two countries and helping to tackle shared challenges. We want to build deeper ties between the UK and India for the future".

Notably, the barricades from outside British High Commission in New Delhi were removed on Wednesday. Earlier, India sought an explanation for the “complete absence of British security” at the Indian Mission in London and reminded the Rishi Sunak government of its obligations under the Vienna Convention.