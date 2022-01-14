Virginia Giuffre, who has accused Prince Andrew of sexually violating her when she was a minor, has lauded the court ruling that enabled her sexual assault civil lawsuit against Queen Elizabeth II’s son to proceed to trial. Giuffre, who has accused the Duke of York of sexually abusing her when she was 17, has said that she will “continue to expose the truth”.

Taking to Twitter, she said that she was “pleased with the ruling” and added, “I’m glad I will have the chance to continue to expose the truth & I am deeply grateful to my extraordinary legal team.”

“Their determination helps me seek justice from those who hurt me and so many others. My goal has always been to show that the rich and powerful are not above the law & must be held accountable,” Giuffre said.

I do not walk this path alone, but alongside countless other survivors of sexual abuse & trafficking. 3/3 — Virginia Giuffre (@VRSVirginia) January 14, 2022

Prince Andrew gives up his military affiliations & royal patronages

Giuffre’s praise for the ruling came after Manhattan federal judge Lewis Kaplan dismissed a motion by Prince Andrew’s lawyers on Wednesday to have the civil case thrown out. The Duke of York’s lawyers argued that the US citizen had waived her right to pursue Prince Andrew by signing a confidential settlement in 2009 with the disgraced financier, Jeffrey Epstein.

Notably, on Thursday, Buckingham Palace announced that Andrew's military affiliations and royal patronages are being returned to the Queen as her second son is facing extensive fire over his alleged sexual assault of American citizen Virginia Giuffre when she was 17. New York Post reported that Prince Andrew was told face-to-face by his mother, the Queen that he will no longer be known as His Royal Highness.

According to the report, ‘looking stony-faced’, the embattled Duke of York was driven at least a few miles from his house, Royal Lodge to Windsor Castle on Thursday morning. After that, the Queen broke the news to her 61-year-old son that of all his remaining military titles and royal patronages are being taken away in the wake of the sex-assault civil lawsuit brought by Giuffre.

Allegations against Prince Andrew

In the years that Giuffre was associated with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, she said that she went from being abused by the disgraced financier to being “passed around like a platter of fruit" among his other influential associates. While Giuffre was being taken around on private jets, at the age of 17 in 2001, she has said that Epstein brought her to London to meet Prince Andrew. A photograph showing her younger self with Prince Andrew’s arm around her waist and Maxwell also in the frame was clicked by Epstein as per Giuffre’s request, she said. However, after going to a nightclub, Giuffre said, in an interview, that she was told by Maxwell that she “had to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey.”

“It was a really scary time in my life… I wasn't chained to a sink, but these powerful people were my chains,” Giuffre told BBC.

Giuffre filed a civil case against the Duke of York alleging that Queen’s second son sexually abused her three times at Maxwell’s London home that night following by at Epstein’s homes in Manhattan and Little St James in the Virgin Islands.

However, Prince Andrew told BBC Newsnight in 2019 that he had no recollection of ever meeting Giuffre and said that her alleged sexual abuse in the US and UK by him “didn’t happen”. Eventually, Giuffre told Miami Herald that by 2003 that Epstein had lost interest in her because she was too old for him.

Recently, in the latest blow for the British royal family, a US judge ruled that Giuffre’s civil lawsuit against Prince Andrew would go for trial. It is expected to have major ramifications for Buckingham Palace as the long-time running allegations against the 61-year-old Prince would be tested in court after significantly tarnishing his public image.

(Image: AP)