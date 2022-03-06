Virginia Giuffre Who Accused Prince Andrew Of Sexual Misconduct Set To Return To Court

Virginia Giuffre, who had accused UK's Prince Andrew of sexual misconduct, has been invited to speak at the sentencing of Ghislaine Maxwell, The Sun reported. Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of trafficking underage girls to be sexually abused by the late billionaire financier, Jeffry Epstein. As Queen Elizabeth II prepares for her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, the hearing in New York is scheduled on June 28.

Last month, Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre had reached an out-of-court settlement in her sexual abuse case against him. Reportedly, as per the deal terms, Giuffree has agreed to keep quiet until the platinum jubilee celebrations. A legal source told The Sun that the people will hear Virginia Giuffre for the first time since the settlement. The legal source revealed that even though only four women testified against Maxwell at her trial, "she had many more victims."

The source mentioned that if the judge permits the victims to speak, they would be able to make their statement in the court and added that Virginia Giuffre is "highly likely to want to make a statement", as per The Sun report. Maxwell was convicted of charges including sex trafficking and conspiracy at the trial that included testimony from four women who testified Maxwell’s role in the recruitment of teenage girls for financier Jeffrey Epstein to be sexually abused between 1994 to 2004, according to AP. Epstein took his own life while he was awaiting trial in August 2019 in a Manhattan federal prison.

Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre agree on out-of-court settlement

Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre reached an out-of-court settlement in her sexual abuse case against him, according to a court document filed in the Manhattan federal court. As per the letter, Prince Andrew has planned to donate to Giuffre's charity in support of the rights of victims rights, according to AP.

The letter further mentioned that Prince Andrew did not wish to malign the character of Giuffre and he acknowledged that she had suffered as an abuse victim. According to the statement, Prince Andrew regretted his association with Epstein as he has trafficked several young girls over the years. Notably, Virginia Giuffre had filed a case against Prince Andrew in August and had accused the British royal of sexually abusing her when she was 17

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)