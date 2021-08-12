Virginia Giuffre's Lawyer Says Prince Andrew Should 'ignore The Courts At Own Peril'

Virginia Giuffre's lawyer David Boies, whose client filed a civil case in New York against Prince Andrew, Duke of York, for alleged sexual assault, has spoken out against the royal. The Duke who has denied the allegations is currently back home with the Queen.

Here's what Virginia Giuffre's lawyer, David Boies, had to say -

'Litigation is the only way'

Virginia Giuffre is suing Prince Andrew, Duke of York for allegedly sexually assaulting her when she was under 18 years of age, two decades ago. She claimed she was trafficked by Prince Andrew's former friend, and convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein to have sex with him when she was aged 17. Giuffre was one of the complainants against Jeffrey Epstein.

According to the BBC, speaking about how Giuffre had no other choice but to take the matter to court, her lawyer David Boies in a statement said:

At this point litigation is the only way to establish once and for all what the truth is - and litigation is the only way to establish once and for all what Prince Andrew's evidence actually is.

On the other hand, Prince Andrew's spokesperson reportedly denied commenting on the civil case. Reports claimed that the Duke was planning to ignore the lawsuit filed by Griuffe. In addition to talking about litigation, David Boies also spoke about how the Duke of York should follow due judicial process and let the courts make the decision, adding "ignore the courts at your peril." His statement, quoted by the BBC added:

If he does (ignore the court), it will be a default judgement against him that will be, in effect, enforced not only in the United States, but in virtually every civilised country in the world.

Boies also spoke about how his client wanted to show men who are in positions of power that behaviour such as this was "not acceptable," and that they "cannot hide behind wealth and power and palace walls."

Boies mentioned how Giuffre wanted compensation for the damages done to her and wanted to donate money to help victims of sex trafficking.

According to the BBC report, the proceedings will take place in New York even if the Duke of York does not attend or engage. The report also claims that the Duke does not face chances of extradition, since the case filed is a civil case and not a criminal one.

What are the allegations against Prince Andrew?

While speaking about the allegations by Virginia Giuffre in 2019, Prince Andrew claimed he didn't remember meeting her. In a statement, he said, "It didn't happen. I can absolutely categorically tell you it never happened. I have no recollection of ever meeting this lady, none whatsoever." Speaking about his equation with Jeffrey Epstein in a later statement, the Duke said:

I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.

Virginia Giuffre, known as Virginia Roberts at the time of her alleged sexual assault, filed her claim under New York State's Child Victims Act, "which allows alleged survivors of childhood sexual abuse to file a case which had already been time-barred or expired."

(Image- AP)