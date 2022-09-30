Visitors Express Anger Over How Much It Costs To See Queen Elizabeth II's Resting Place

After seeing how much it costs to visit the UK Queen's final resting place, many people have expressed anger on social media and claimed that the entire system is "taking advantage." Following the monarch's demise on September 8, her former residence was reopened to the public. Along with her mother, father, and husband, the United Kingdom's longest reigning monarch was buried last week at the King George VI Memorial Chapel at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. A new black stone now has the names of George VI (1895–1952), Elizabeth (1900–2002), Elizabeth II (1926–2022), and Philip (1921-2021).

A ledger stone has been installed at the King George VI Memorial Chapel, following the interment of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth.



The chapel is currently open for visitors who want to pay their respect to the late Queen. For that, visitors must purchase a ticket to the castle, which costs £28.50 for adults on Saturdays or £26.50 for the rest of the week, Lad Bible reported. According to a FAQ section of the Royal Collection Trust website, “St George’s Chapel will be open to visitors unless you are visiting on a Sunday, when the Chapel is only open to those attending a service. You may wish to visit on another day of the week if you would like to visit the Chapel.”

People express anger

In addition to this, by requesting staff to change the ticket into a "1-Year Pass," visitors can also take advantage of free re-admission for a full year. Despite the cheaper yearly option, a lot of social media users claimed they didn't think the cost was fair.

Before ticket sales resumed, one person tweeted about the subject and said, “The Royal Family are grifters. As of next week, you can pay £28.50 to see the Queen's final resting place. Roll up! Roll up!” While another wrote, “Dear oh dear. Exempt from inheritance tax and now this. Taking advantage. The inscription on the slab marking the Queen and Philip's resting place at Windsor's George's Chapel - which the public will be able to view during £28.50 tours.”

It is pertinent to mention that Windsor Castle is the oldest and biggest inhabited castle in the world, and it is accessible to tourists all year long, according to the RCT website. Attractions include the state apartments, the Changing of the Guard, and Queen Mary's Doll's House in addition to St. George's Chapel.

Meanwhile, as per a BBC report, hundreds of people have been waiting in line outside Windsor Castle to witness the site of Queen Elizabeth II's last resting place. Once inside, visitors were instructed to proceed carefully past the gravestone without pausing or stopping to take pictures.

