Volunteers Convert Double-decker Bus Into Mobile Homeless Shelter

A small group of volunteers in Wales have converted a double-decker bus into a portable night shelter for homeless people. It has been four years since an organisation Helping Open People’s Eyes (HOPE) have been trying to support rough sleepers in Gwent, UK.

Inspired by Bristol Home

A year ago, the organisation decided to fundraise to buy a bus. Ian and Tammy Smith, the lead couple of HOPE, bought the second-hand vehicle for £5,000. A team of volunteers raised £18,000 ($23,984) and converted the double-decker bus into a mobile shelter for homeless people. The bus which has a space for 12, has two showers, two toilets, a kitchen and a small lounge area. The bus will soon hit the streets of Newport, Wales.

Speaking to international media, Ian said that they have been feeding the homeless for the last four years now. He also said that he feels that homeness is getting more and more common and the world is seeing a lot more people on the streets. Talking about the inspiration for the project, he said that he first saw Jasper Thompson and his Bristol Home for the Night campaign. Thompson had a bus there which was converted. He saw the project and thought what a wonderful thing it would be to start fundraising for something similar.

A similar project was completed in Portsmouth in 2017, with a combined effort of 70 to 80 volunteers helping to transform a 20-year-old Stagecoach into a shelter for homeless people. The conversion was aided by a local college offering to make the bunk beds as part of a woodwork project, and a local housing association donating the whole kitchen. In the end, the project took eight months to complete - two less than envisaged. The entire build was worth around £25,000 ($33,000), but with a lot of savvy, the team managed to only spend about £6,000 ($8,000), all raised through crowdfunding or donations.

