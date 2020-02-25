Voting Opens To Replace Jeremy Corbyn As Labour Party Leader

Almost two months after losing the election to Conservatives, the United Kingdom's Labour Party is all set to elect its new leader. According to reports, around 6,00,000 members of the Labour Party began voting on Monday to replace Jeremy Corbyn. The final result of the election will reportedly be announced on April 4. As per reports, three candidates, Keir Starmer, Rebecca Long-Bailey and Lisa Nandy, all members of parliament, are on the ballot paper. Media reports suggest that Brexit spokesperson Keir Starmer is the frontrunner in the race for next Labor leader as he is viewed as more moderate than other two candidates.

The poll to elect new Labour Party leader will reportedly be conducted online and through postal ballot. As per reports, there were around 5,80,000 registered Labour members after the December election, however, more people are believed to have joined the centre-left party since then.

December 2019 election

Labour Party under Jeremy Corbyn's leadership suffered its worst election defeat since the 1930s after it was reduced to just 202 seats in the House of Commons, the lower house of the UK parliament. Among the many reasons that had been cited for Labour's humiliating defeat, Jeremy Corbyn's leadership acquired the top spot as many felt the leftist leader had put off mainstream voters.

Conservative Party led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson won 365 seats in the House of Commons to sweep the 2019 general election by a landslide victory. For Boris Johnson and his party, the election was a referendum on Brexit as they sought a majority in the house to effectively decide on leaving the European Union. Boris Johnson called for an early election and comfortably led his party to a win, which provided the Conservatives with its largest majority since 1987, under Margret Thatcher.

