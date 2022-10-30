Waffles, Treadmill And A Little Bit Of Fasting: A Peek Into Rishi Sunak’s Fitness Routine

The world knows Rishi Sunak as an Indian-origin man who made his way up the UK’s political ladder and eventually became the prime minister. However, there is a lot more to the 42-year-old Tory leader than what meets the eye. Sunak, among other things, likes following a fitness routine and making healthy choices when it comes to his well-being.

Last year, he appeared on the Twenty Minute VC podcast, which is known for interviewing top venture capitalists from around the world. In the episode, Sunak gave a glimpse of a day in his busy life. “I wake up between 6-7 am, depending on what gym I am doing,” he told the podcast’s founder Harry Stebbings, adding that he likes to begin his day by exercising.

Before sounding too modest, Sunak admitted that his workout routine has been “destroyed” by his job in politics. “I do one session of Peloton, one session of the treadmill, and one HIIT class,” he revealed. Sunak also shared that he gets inspired by American fitness instructor Cody Rigsby. “He is definitely my longtime favourite, which means you have to listen to a lot of Britney (Spears). But you know, no bad thing in trying to get you motivated, I guess. I am trying to diversify lately,” he said.

Sunak on intermittent fasting and binging on the weekends

The UK PM also said on the podcast that he follows intermittent fasting, and therefore, avoids having breakfast on most days. “Otherwise, we have Greek yoghurt and blueberries during the week. And then I have a second breakfast mid-morning which is either Gail’s cinnamon bun, a pain au chocolat, or a chocolate chip muffin. So I have one chocolatey, sugary pastry at some point,” he revealed.

Furthermore, Sunak detailed how he likes to spend the weekends with his family. “On the weekend, we have a full-cooked breakfast on Saturdays and then on Sundays, we alternate between pancakes and waffles,” he said, adding that he enjoys having pancakes or waffles every week with his wife Akshata Murty, and their two children.