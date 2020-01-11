Walkers To Bring Back Two Flavours Of Classic Wotsits Across UK

Walkers are relaunching two of its most iconic flavours,‘BBQ Beefs’ and ‘Flamin’ Hot’ in the wotsits range. The flavoured cheese balls will be available across the supermarkets in the UK from Sunday.

High on demand

The crisp giant is all set to revive the flavours after 18 years of discontinuation. The ‘BBQ Beefs’ has been renamed ‘Sizzling Steak’ but the firm claims that the crisps have the same great flavour. Speaking about the exciting news to International media, Nick Day from Walkers said that people have been reaching out to the company on social media to bring back their iconic flavours. Therefore they are pleased to announce that Wotsits Flamin' Hot and Sizzling Steak will soon be back in people’s hands, kicking off the year with a bang.

The announcement from snack food manufacturer has delighted hundreds of people. One of the users went to the extent of declaring it to be the greatest crisps in the world. Meanwhile, many users are also demanding the company to bring back the 'Prawn Cocktail' flavour. Catch all the excitement here:

There is a crisp god !!! No longer will we have to buy #mixups spicy and have to endure #frenchfries Worcester sauce flavours (Wrong) Bags and bags of flamin hot wotsits ! Well done @walkers_crisps #wotsits #wotsitsflaminghot pic.twitter.com/W80mXWmyNa — Ziggy Cattle (@ziggycattle) January 10, 2020

wotsits are bringing back flaming hot flavour and i’m so happy — angel (@pizzaforangel) January 10, 2020

Yeah I love cheetos but I used to eat them wotsits loads when I was a kid and they were defo better 🤤😂 — Ash Woods (@ashleighwoods) January 10, 2020

AAAAAH THEY'RE BRINGING BACK BEEFY WOTSITS AAAA — Steven Norrie - Agent of G.I.R.L. (@steve_norrie) January 10, 2020

Sooo @walkers_crisps are bringing back flaming hot & sizzling steak wotsits...what about prawn cocktail ones, the GOAT!? — Clare (@clarejeffs87) January 10, 2020

