Walkers To Bring Back Two Flavours Of Classic Wotsits Across UK

UK News

Walkers are relaunching two of its most iconic flavours,‘BBQ Beefs’ and ‘Flamin’ Hot’ in the wotsits range after 18 years of discontinuation on Sunday across UK

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Walkers

Walkers are relaunching two of its most iconic flavours,‘BBQ Beefs’ and ‘Flamin’ Hot’ in the wotsits range. The flavoured cheese balls will be available across the supermarkets in the UK from Sunday.

High on demand

The crisp giant is all set to revive the flavours after 18 years of discontinuation. The ‘BBQ Beefs’ has been renamed ‘Sizzling Steak’ but the firm claims that the crisps have the same great flavour. Speaking about the exciting news to International media, Nick Day from Walkers said that people have been reaching out to the company on social media to bring back their iconic flavours. Therefore they are pleased to announce that Wotsits Flamin' Hot and Sizzling Steak will soon be back in people’s hands, kicking off the year with a bang.

The announcement from snack food manufacturer has delighted hundreds of people. One of the users went to the extent of declaring it to be the greatest crisps in the world. Meanwhile, many users are also demanding the company to bring back the 'Prawn Cocktail' flavour. Catch all the excitement here:

Published:
