Watch: Biden Gets Caught In Traffic On His Way To Queen's Funeral As He Ditches VIP Bus

US President Joe Biden got stuck in traffic as he made his way to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on 19 August. Biden's armoured limousine 'The Beast' got stuck in traffic while he was travelling towards Westminster Abbey to attend the funeral of Britain's longest-reigning monarch, Evening Standard reported. Biden and the US First Lady Jill have arrived in London to pay respect to Queen Elizabeth and attend her state funeral.

The US President along with wife Jill was heading for the Queen's funeral when his vehicle got stuck in traffic outside a Pret a Manger. Biden waved to people who were stunned to see the US President drive past them near Marble Arch. The people were reportedly taking pictures of the US President as Met Police officers stood guard. A member of the Met Police Special Escort Group was trying to clear the traffic as Biden got caught up in traffic in London, as per the news report.

Notably, other world leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, were travelling in a fleet of buses to reach Westminster Abbey for the state funeral of the Queen. However, US President Joe Biden was allowed to travel in his limousine 'The Beast' by the authorities. The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II is taking place at Westminster Abbey. World leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and President Droupadi Murmu have travelled to the UK to attend the funeral of the Queen.

US President & Jill Biden pay tribute to Queen

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden paid their respects to Queen Elizabeth II while visiting her casket lying in state at Westminster Hall in London on Sunday, September 18. They also signed the book of condolences at Lancaster House. Biden and the first lady were among the thousands of mourners who offered their tributes at Westminster Hall. While speaking about the signing of the condolence book, Biden wrote on Twitter, “We first met the Queen in 1982, and will always remember her kindness and hospitality. Her legacy will loom large in the pages of British history, and in the story of our world.”