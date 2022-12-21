Watch: Man Gets Hauled To Ground After Lighting Fire Outside Buckingham Palace

Locals in London witnessed a small blaze on the periphery of Buckingham Palace on Tuesday when a man attempted to spark a fire outside the gates of the royal residence, before being tackled to the ground by the Met police, according to The Mirror.

A snippet of the incident shared on Twitter by a user displayed a minor fire outside the gated palace at night, with the suspect being hauled by two police officers.

Shedding light on the matter, Met Police said in a statement, "Shortly after 22.08hrs on Tuesday, 20 December, a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage after a small fire was seen near the Buckingham Palace gates.” The police further revealed that the fire was doused and the man was subsequently arrested.

While the identity of the man and the motive behind the incident is yet to be ascertained, the man who set fire in the vicinity of the palace was a protester, according to The Mirror. This isn’t the first time that activists have chosen Buckingham Palace to stage acts of protest. Earlier this year, climate activists blocked The Mall Buckingham Palace by conducting a sit-down demonstration.

@DailyMailUK Protester burning stuff at Buckingham Palace pic.twitter.com/Tn1O2twyoK — Kai Jiun (@CogenJ10) December 20, 2022

Activists block off The Mall Buckingham Palace

Protesters of the environmental group Just Stop Oil gathered on the road on the morning of October 10 to demand an end to oil and gas projects. A day before, infuriated motorists violently removed the activists from the street. One activist named Ailith Stewart stated that she joined Just Stop Oil after feeling that the climate crisis was being neglected by the UK government.

"I'm taking action with Just Stop Oil because I'm tired of feeling ignored by the government at Westminster. Their decisions don't represent the best interests of the people. There is so much that can be done to mitigate the climate crisis, but this government seems intent on 'ignoring it all and making ordinary people suffer in the name of profit,” she said.