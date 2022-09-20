WATCH: Meghan Markle Lets The Tears Flow, Breaks Down At Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

The United Kingdom's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, was laid to rest at the St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle following a grand state funeral on Monday. During the funeral ceremony, the event witnessed one of the biggest high-profile gatherings in decades as several world leaders and celebrities arrived in the national capital to mark their presence.

It was obviously a moment of deep grief for the entire royal family who had to hold back their tears and emotions while paying their last tribute to the Queen. Amidst it all, during the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at London's Westminster Abbey, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle got emotional and was seen wiping her tears.

Meghan Markle gets emotional at Queen's funeral

As per the New York Post, the Suits alum who stood behind the royal family as the monarch's coffin was loaded onto a gun carriage at the end of the funeral, broke down emotionally while paying her last respects.

Markle, who wore a black dress with a cape and a wide-brimmed hat, was seen wiping her tears with her gloved hand and appeared solemn. The outlet even reported that Markle's lips were trembling as the Queen's coffin left for its last trip, to Windsor Castle. Other than the Duchess of Sussex, her husband Prince Harry was also seen trying to fight back his tears in pictures shared by a fan account on Instagram.

They got emotional outside Westminster Abbey before Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was taken to Hyde Park's Wellington Arch. It was then transported to Windsor's St George's Chapel, her final resting place. For the funeral ceremony, Prince William along with his wife Kate Middleton and children sat in the first row on the other side of the aisle, while 41-year-old Meghan Markle sat in the second row with Harry, behind King Charles III and other senior royals. Confirming that the longest reigning UK monarch has been laid to rest, Buckingham Palace released a brief statement that read, "The Queen was buried together with the Duke of Edinburgh, at The King George VI Memorial Chapel."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are flying away from the UK 'almost immediately' following Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, which was held on Monday, September 19. The couple is preparing to return to Montecito for reuniting with their kids Archie and Lilibet after almost two weeks.

IMAGE: Instagram/dukeandduchessofsussexdaily/meghanmarkle_fan