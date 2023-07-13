Last Updated:

WATCH: Passengers Told To Get Off EasyJet Flight After Saying Plane 'too Heavy To Takeoff'

A video circulating on social media shows that multiple passengers were asked to leave an EasyJet flight after problems with the plane being overweight.

easyjet AP

easyJet's flight tracker indicated that the flight experienced a delay attributed to unfavorable weather conditions in Lanzarote | Image: AP/Representative


An easyJet flight on Wednesday, July 5, bound for Liverpool from Lanzarote in the United Kingdom (UK) experienced a delay due to being considered "too heavy to take off." As a result, 19 passengers were required to disembark. The flight, originally scheduled for approximately 9:45 PM (local time), faced a delay due to unfavourable weather conditions and the weight of the aircraft.

After requesting passengers to volunteer to "choose not to fly", the easyJet aircraft eventually departed from Lanzarote at approximately 11:30 PM (local time).

A video captured by a passenger on board the flight has been circulating on social media, providing insight into the situation. In the video, the pilot can be heard explaining the circumstances surrounding the delay and the reasons for the weight reduction measures.

The pilot says: “Because there are so many of you it’s a pretty heavy aircraft. That heavy aircraft combined with a fairly short runway and some winds, which aren’t particularly favourable at the moment, means that with the current unfavourable conditions here in Lanzarote, means the aircraft is too heavy to depart."

“With safety as our number one priority, there is no way, with the current wind conditions, that we could get this aircraft airborne. There are a number of factors - it’s very hot, the wind isn’t fantastic, the direction isn’t great.

“Now, you might be wondering what happens next and that’s what I’ve come in here to say. I have spoken with our operations team and the one way to solve a problem with a heavy aircraft is to make it slightly lighter.

“If possible, I would like to ask up to 20 volunteers to choose not to fly to Liverpool tonight. If anyone wants to volunteer there will be an incentive. The current number we’ve been quoted by easyJet is up to €500 per passenger who is willing to not fly tonight.”

Passengers in the video can be heard muttering "I want to go home tonight" and shaking their heads.

According to a report by The Daily Mirror, easyJet's flight tracker indicated that the flight experienced a delay attributed to unfavorable weather conditions in Lanzarote. As a result, the flight arrived at Liverpool's John Lennon Airport at approximately 3 AM on 6 July.

First Published:
